Search

Advanced search

GoGoHares Shop

Needlework sampler that took 45 years to make will go on show at church

PUBLISHED: 15:09 25 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:09 25 August 2018

From left, Norah Tuck, Rosemary Jewers and Jane Peaster with the needlework sampler, which will go on display at Great Massingham. Picture: SUPPLIED BY ROSEMARY JEWERS

From left, Norah Tuck, Rosemary Jewers and Jane Peaster with the needlework sampler, which will go on display at Great Massingham. Picture: SUPPLIED BY ROSEMARY JEWERS

Archant

A 41-foot needlework sampler which took more than 45 years to complete is soon to go on show at a Norfolk church.

St Andrew’s Church at Little Massingham in west Norfolk will host the exhibition of the huge work, which has been crafted by Mary Dowell, nee Brereton, over the decades.

The sampler consists of 400 individual pieces incorporating almost 1,000 motifs sewn into a continuous colourful strip, 20 inches wide by 41 feet long.

Also on display will be a Norfolk darning sampler, made by Ann Seppings, a cousin of Mary’s grandparents. It will be the first time these two family needlework pieces will be displayed together. This sampler was made in 1765 when she was nine years old.

The exhibition will take place on Saturday, September 8 from 10am to 5pm. Money raised will go to the church’s roof fund after roof raiders struck in 2016. The cost to refurbish the roof will be around £150,000.

Most Read

Updated: Death unexplained as man’s body found in Norfolk river

Police tape close to where the man's body was recovered in Thetford. Pic: Simon Parkin.

13-year-old hit by vehicle on busy road suffers life-changing injuries

The teenager was seriously injured in Millennium Way by the Aldi store Picture: Anthony Carroll

Driver arrested after police pursuit ends in crash which closed Norwich road

Police at the scene of a crash in Christchurch Road in Norwich. Picture: Staff

Video: How is landlord getting away with these conditions at £900-a-month city flats?

Abigail Nicholson and Daniel Moxon, in the corridor by the front door of their flat in St Faith's Lane which has had water pouring down walls. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Video: Take a look inside Norwich’s newest nightclub Popworld following £500k investment

Popworld Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Updated: Death unexplained as man’s body found in Norfolk river

Police tape close to where the man's body was recovered in Thetford. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Controversial plans for waste plant on banks of River Wensum given go-ahead at appeal

Atlas Works in Lenwade. Photo: Google Maps

Fire at commercial building in Brandon

Video: Daniel Farke insists Norwich City must take their punishment after 3-0 Leeds United loss

Mateusz Klich fired Leeds in front at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-0 Championship defeat against Leeds United

Onel Hernandez tries to lead the charge against Leeds Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast