Needlework sampler that took 45 years to make will go on show at church

From left, Norah Tuck, Rosemary Jewers and Jane Peaster with the needlework sampler, which will go on display at Great Massingham. Picture: SUPPLIED BY ROSEMARY JEWERS Archant

A 41-foot needlework sampler which took more than 45 years to complete is soon to go on show at a Norfolk church.

St Andrew’s Church at Little Massingham in west Norfolk will host the exhibition of the huge work, which has been crafted by Mary Dowell, nee Brereton, over the decades.

The sampler consists of 400 individual pieces incorporating almost 1,000 motifs sewn into a continuous colourful strip, 20 inches wide by 41 feet long.

Also on display will be a Norfolk darning sampler, made by Ann Seppings, a cousin of Mary’s grandparents. It will be the first time these two family needlework pieces will be displayed together. This sampler was made in 1765 when she was nine years old.

The exhibition will take place on Saturday, September 8 from 10am to 5pm. Money raised will go to the church’s roof fund after roof raiders struck in 2016. The cost to refurbish the roof will be around £150,000.