Lusty librarian books into seaside theatre summer season

PUBLISHED: 08:37 07 August 2018 | UPDATED: 08:37 07 August 2018

The cast of Sheringham Little Theatre's summer season. Picture: SLT

Raffish librarian Norman is at the centre of the action, and a trio of women, in Living Together – the latest offering in the Sheringham Little Theatre summer drama season.

It is part of Alan Ayckbourn’s acclaimed Norman Conquests trilogy, which also comprise Table Manners and Round and Round the Garden, featured at the venue in 2012.

Events unfold in the sitting of a Victorian vicarage. Norman plans to spend time there with his sister-in-law Annie while his wife Ruth is away. But the best laid plans change and he gets roaring drunk, flirting with all the women, while Annie’s sister in law tries to keep order in a cocktail of comedy, family dysfunction and sexual tension. Living Together runs from August 10-18. It will be followed by the farce Wife Begins at Forty (August 22-29) and A Passionate Woman (August 31-September 5). Tickets and more information from 01263 822347 or www.sheringhamlittletheatre.com

