Leaping leveret sculpture honours founder of 1st Old Catton Rainbows

PUBLISHED: 12:17 03 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:47 03 August 2018

1st Old Catton Rainbows' GoGoHares leveret which is named Crystal, in honour of their leader Pat Threadgold. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

One of the leveret sculptures currently featured in trail around Norwich pays a very special tribute to the founder of the 1st Old Catton Rainbows.

Pat Threadgold, whose Rainbow name is Crystal, first set up the group in 1989 and has also led the 2nd Old Catton Rainbows.

She retired in July after nearly 30 years, and in honour of her great dedication to the Rainbows, the 1st Old Catton Rainbows named their colourful leveret Crystal.

Pat, 73, said: “It was a complete surprise that they decided to name the leveret after my Rainbow name and I am absolutely delighted.

“I started the 1st Old Catton group in 1989 and some of my original Rainbows are now heading up units as adult leaders, which is a wonderful.”

1st Old Catton Rainbows' GoGoHares leveret which is named Crystal, in honour of their leader Pat Threadgold, pictured, back centre, with artist Rosey Hancock, left, unit leader Tracey Miller, right, and Rainbows Freya Colby, 5, Ruby allen, 6, and Amy Brightwell, 5. Picture: ANTONY KELLY1st Old Catton Rainbows' GoGoHares leveret which is named Crystal, in honour of their leader Pat Threadgold, pictured, back centre, with artist Rosey Hancock, left, unit leader Tracey Miller, right, and Rainbows Freya Colby, 5, Ruby allen, 6, and Amy Brightwell, 5. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The leveret, which was created by the Rainbows with artist Rosey Hancock, features handprints from all the Rainbows, the Old Catton village sign and the Rainbow promise.

Crystal the leveret can be found in the Dining Terrace at intu Chapelfield as part of the GoGoHares’ GoGoCreate trail of more than 160 leverets across Norwich.

The GoGoCreate leverets trail is one of three trails that have been brought to Norwich and Norfolk this summer by Break and Wild in Art to celebrate Break’s 50th anniversary.

There is also a citywide trail of 50 large hares and a trail of 18 moongazer hares across the county.

Visit www.gogohares.co.uk for more about all the trails.

