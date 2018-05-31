Get set for Mini Meet in King’s Lynn

Scenes from the Mini Meet 2017 held in the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher Matthew Usher Photography / WEST NORFOLK BOROUGH COUNCIL

Hundreds of vintage and modern Minis are expected to park in the heart of King’s Lynn for a rally dedicated to the iconic car.

Both vintage and modern cars will be lined up at the Tuesday Market Place for the car show on Sunday, September 3, from 10am to 3pm.

More than 200 cars were exhibited at last year’s summer event and this year the owners of the Minis awarded judges’ choice and the people’s favourite will win a trophy.

The market place will be a abuzz with music from 12pm, as well as food and refreshments.

Councillor Brian Long, leader of West Norfolk council, said: “It was a great event enjoyed by everyone who came along, with some fantastic examples of this renowned car on show.

“This year’s Mini Meet in the market place is going to be another fun family event, perfect for all Mini enthusiasts.”

To book your place, visit: west-norfolk.gov.uk/minimeet.