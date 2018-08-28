Video

Get ready for magical Christmas panto with Waterloo Road star

Children's fairy tale Sleeping Beauty is coming to the King's Lynn Corn Exchange this Christmas. Pictured are (from left) Isobel Bates (Fairy Forty Winks), Paul Bentley (King Clarence), Scott Cripps (Chester the Jester), Ian Marr (Dame Nellie Night), Posh Charles, Olivia Arnold (Princess Belle) and Victoria Bush (Evil Carabosse). Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

The summer holidays may not be over yet but it’s never too early to get excited for the Christmas panto.

Song, dance, slapstick and laughter is coming to the Corn Exchange in King’s Lynn with the popular children’s fairy tale Sleeping Beauty.

The panto will see fairies, princesses and men dressed in frocks telling the tale with a twist this winter.

Playing the Evil Carabosse is TV actor Victoria Bush, who is best known as Sonya Donnegan from BBC One’s Waterloo Road and Tina O’Kane in ITV’s Bad Girls.

Lynn born and bred, Victoria is no stranger to theatre, having performed in Scrooge the Musical and Stepping Out at the Theatre Royal in Lincoln.

This will be Victoria’s first outing as a panto baddie, who will be searching for revenge against the titular character Princess Belle.

Speaking at the launch in the Corn Exchange this morning, she said: “I’m looking forward to playing a baddie for once - being unnecessarily mean and shouting at people and getting away with it.”

Victoria said this would be her first performance in a King’s Lynn pantomime, which she watches every year. She added: “I’m really excited. It’s a really important tradition to keep alive and it’s incredible how relevant it still is.

“I’m looking forward to lots of boos and hisses, especially from my own family.”

The audience will have the added pleasure of seeing Ian Marr return for the ninth year as the panto Dame as she searches for a man in the first two rows.

“It’s becoming part of everybody’s Christmas in King’s Lynn. We always deliver on the spectacle and telling a well told story,” Ian said.

Scott Cripps, who will be delighting the crowds with awful gags, said: “One of the best things about the panto is to hear the kids laughing and having a good time.”

Olivia Arnold and Isobel Bates, who play Princess Belle and Fairy 40 Winks, added: “There’s lots of slapstick, magic, wonder and amazing music. There’s something for everybody.”

Performances begins on Friday, December 7 until Monday, December 31. Tickets can be booked at www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk or by calling 01553 764864.

