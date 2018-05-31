Search

Junk Shop Poets return to Lowestoft after year off

PUBLISHED: 11:42 20 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:42 20 August 2018

Local band Junk Shop Poets. Picture: Junk Shop Poets

Archant

Musical duo Junk Shop Poets are returning to playing live after taking over a year off with a gig in Lowestoft.

The urban acoustic duo who play mainly self penned songs, played around the east of England for five years before deciding to take a break.

During their year off, singer Jon Peach wrote and recorded an album under the name Love Songs For Losers while bass player Justin Peach expanded his family with a new son born early this year.

The duo will return with a gig at The Tudor Rose in Lowestoft on Saturday, August 25 from 9pm, playing a mix of their classic original songs plus a few brand new ones.

The band are also currently working on writing and recording a new album for an early 2019 release.

Do you have an event you want the Lowestoft Journal to cover? Email lowestoft.journal@archant.co.uk with the details and a picture.

