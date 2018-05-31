Junk Shop Poets return to Lowestoft after year off

Local band Junk Shop Poets. Picture: Junk Shop Poets Archant

Musical duo Junk Shop Poets are returning to playing live after taking over a year off with a gig in Lowestoft.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The urban acoustic duo who play mainly self penned songs, played around the east of England for five years before deciding to take a break.

During their year off, singer Jon Peach wrote and recorded an album under the name Love Songs For Losers while bass player Justin Peach expanded his family with a new son born early this year.

The duo will return with a gig at The Tudor Rose in Lowestoft on Saturday, August 25 from 9pm, playing a mix of their classic original songs plus a few brand new ones.

The band are also currently working on writing and recording a new album for an early 2019 release.

Do you have an event you want the Lowestoft Journal to cover? Email lowestoft.journal@archant.co.uk with the details and a picture.