Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Tourism Awards GoGoHares Shop

Comedy star Joe Pasquale will be visiting Great Yarmouth this month

PUBLISHED: 10:39 20 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:12 20 August 2018

Comedy star Joe Pasquale will be visiting Great Yarmouth this month. Pictute: Joe Pasquale Tour

Comedy star Joe Pasquale will be visiting Great Yarmouth this month. Pictute: Joe Pasquale Tour

Joe Pasquale Tour

One of the country’s favourite comedians, Joe Pasquale, will be visiting the coast this year to celebrate 30 years in the business.

The comedian will have audiences in stitches at his show at Great Yarmouth’s Britannia Pier on August 25.

Mr Pasquale is best known for being crowned King of the Jungle in 2004 on the I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here series, before learning to skate in Dancing on Ice in 2013, as well as hosting The Price Is Right on ITV.

He’s also a regular on Tonight At The London Palladium.

Of his tour, ‘A Few of My Favourite Things’, Mr Pasquale said: “It will be singing, dancing, music, magic, mind-reading, painting and a lot of audience participation. It’s me going out there and having a laugh. I can’t wait!

“I never thought I’d still be doing comedy 30 years later. I initially did it because I didn’t want to work for a living, but 30 years later I’m still doing it. It’s busy, but it doesn’t seem like work at all.”

You can buy tickets via the Britannia Pier website or call 01493 842914.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Video: This is when you can see the Red Arrows over Norwich

The Red Arrows at the Great Yarmouth Airshow. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norwich City paint away changing room pink to lower opponents’ testosterone

Stuart Webber, Norwich City's sporting director, has revealed the unusual pink changing rooms plan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Friend of James Maddison punched man he thought wasn’t showing midfielder respect, court hears

Former Norwich City midfielder James Maddison. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Show Job Lists
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast