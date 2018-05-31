Joe Pasquale discusses 30 years in comedy ahead of anniversary tour coming to region

Joe Pasquale Archant

From his TV appearance on talent show New Faces to I’m A Celebrity..Get Me Out of Here! winner, helium-voiced comedian Joe Pasquale is a household name.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Joe Pasquale celebrates 30 years in comedy Joe Pasquale celebrates 30 years in comedy

Pasquale began his entertainment career as an operations manager at Warner’s Holiday Camp in Corton, near Lowestoft, and is now celebrating 30 years in comedy with his ‘A Few of My Favourite Things’ UK tour.

It’s certainly been a busy year for the much-loved comic who recently starred as Frank Spencer in a stage revival of Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em, sporting Spencer’s signature jersey and beret and causing chaos.

From August 25 to August 27 he will be at three East Anglian venues – Great Yarmouth Britannia Pier, Princes Theatre Hunstanton and Felixstowe Spa Pavilion.

The show will treat audiences to a mega mix of his best jokes with anecdotes from his colourful career which has included learning to skate in Dancing on Ice in 2013 and lending his unique vocal talents to characters for Hollywood movies – Garfield – A Tale of Two Kitties and Horton Hears A Who.

Joe Pasquale as Frank Spencer and Christ Kiely as Constable in Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em Picture: SCOTT RYLANDER Joe Pasquale as Frank Spencer and Christ Kiely as Constable in Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em Picture: SCOTT RYLANDER

What can you tell us about your new live stand-up show, Joe Pasquale – A Few Of His Favourite Things?

It will be singing, dancing, music, magic, mind-reading, painting and a lot of audience participation. It’s me going out there and having a laugh. I can’t wait!

The tour celebrates your 30-year career in the business. What are your memories of starting out as a stand-up?

I never thought I’d still be doing it 30 years later. I initially did it because I didn’t want to work for a living, but 30 years later I’m still doing it. It’s busy, but it doesn’t seem like work at all.

Do you look back on your career with pride?

I never look back – I learnt that from Bruce Forsyth. He told me, “Never look back, always look forward.” I never watch myself back on TV. You can’t change it, so leave it alone. When I occasionally do, I think, “I wish I’d done that differently.”

You have had great reviews and a tremendous audience response to your touring production of Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em. Why has it struck such a chord?

There is just nothing like it anymore. People adore these characters, and they immediately recognise them. It’s like putting on a pair of comfortable slippers. From the moment they hear the theme tune, the audience goes with it and we’re off and it’s non-stop laughter for two hours.

Are there any other stage roles you still long to play?

I’d love to play a baddie. I’d love to play Amos Hart in Chicago, Thenardier in Les Miserables or Young Frankenstein. There are so many to choose from!

Who are your comedy heroes?

Bruce Forsyth, Ken Dodd and Bob Monkhouse. They all had a stage skill that no one has any more. They learned how to work an audience in variety, and they were simply the best at it. My ultimate hero was Bob Monkhouse, as a writer, as a performer and as a man. I knew him very well. He was so generous. He and Ken Dodd really helped me. I’m not sure that camaraderie exists on the comedy circuit any more

You made a huge impression winning I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! What did you enjoy most about your time in the jungle?

I loved the whole experience, but I particularly loved being away from the phone and emails. Technology is rubbish. It’s going to kill the human race. We all use it all the time, but none of us know how it works. Sooner or later, we’ll all be connected to the mainframe, someone will pull the plug and no one will know what to do. We will all end up living in caves drinking our own wee. But on the back of I’m a Celebrity, I learnt to fly and I did a survival challenge on Alone in the Wild, so I think I could survive as a caveman!

How would you sum up your comedy?

It’s just me being me. I know that what I do is not important in the slightest. All I do is try to make sure that everyone has a laugh. Life’s too short to take things too seriously.

You can buy tickets for Joe Pasquale’s 30th Anniversary Tour - Joe Pasquale A Few Of His Favourite Things, here.

