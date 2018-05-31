Hobo Johnson and The LoveMakers review- ‘The performance was intensely captivating’

Hobo Johnson and The LoveMakers at The Waterfront in Norwich. Picture Hollie Crofts-Morris. Archant

Hobo Johnson and the LoveMakers performed to a sold out audience at the Waterfront in Norwich on Friday night.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The evening started with front man Frank Lopez – professionally known as Hobo Johnson – performing a couple of solo songs, captivating the audience with his awkward and almost manic delivery.

The band came on stage and the atmosphere was elevated, with the crowd chanting along to every song – including a cover of Kelly Clarkson’s Since You’ve Been Gone. The set list was impressive, with a mixture of songs from the album, The Rise of Hobo Johnson, as well as some new material.

Throughout the performance Frank engaged with the crowd. He had an awkward charm about him and his personality reflected the conversational style of lyrics in his music.

Although technically a rapper, the delivery and themes of his music are far from what you would expect. Almost self-loathing in places, focusing on past mistakes and unrequited love – it’s hard not to feel sympathetic towards him.

The band finished with a cover of the Front Bottoms Twin Sized Mattress which was incredibly well received by the audience. Frank spoke of how much the band meant to him and although a totally different style of music, the similarities were apparent.

Overall, the performance was intensely captivating. Although this was the last night in their UK tour, I would highly recommend trying to see them. A relatively new band, but I expect we will see a lot more from them in the future.