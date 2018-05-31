Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Tourism Awards GoGoHares Shop

Hobo Johnson and The LoveMakers review- ‘The performance was intensely captivating’

PUBLISHED: 11:26 12 August 2018

Hobo Johnson and The LoveMakers at The Waterfront in Norwich. Picture Hollie Crofts-Morris.

Hobo Johnson and The LoveMakers at The Waterfront in Norwich. Picture Hollie Crofts-Morris.

Archant

Hobo Johnson and the LoveMakers performed to a sold out audience at the Waterfront in Norwich on Friday night.

The evening started with front man Frank Lopez – professionally known as Hobo Johnson – performing a couple of solo songs, captivating the audience with his awkward and almost manic delivery.

The band came on stage and the atmosphere was elevated, with the crowd chanting along to every song – including a cover of Kelly Clarkson’s Since You’ve Been Gone. The set list was impressive, with a mixture of songs from the album, The Rise of Hobo Johnson, as well as some new material.

Throughout the performance Frank engaged with the crowd. He had an awkward charm about him and his personality reflected the conversational style of lyrics in his music.

Although technically a rapper, the delivery and themes of his music are far from what you would expect. Almost self-loathing in places, focusing on past mistakes and unrequited love – it’s hard not to feel sympathetic towards him.

The band finished with a cover of the Front Bottoms Twin Sized Mattress which was incredibly well received by the audience. Frank spoke of how much the band meant to him and although a totally different style of music, the similarities were apparent.

Overall, the performance was intensely captivating. Although this was the last night in their UK tour, I would highly recommend trying to see them. A relatively new band, but I expect we will see a lot more from them in the future.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Despite polls, Norwich can compete with York for likability. Here is why

Elm Hill, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Opinion: Michael Bailey: It’s big week – and doesn’t everyone with a Norwich City heart know it

Daniel Farke knows what is at stake come winless Norwich City's Carrow Road double-header this week - against Preston and Leeds respectively. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast