7 Norfolk venues to explore for free during Heritage Open Days 2018

Cromer Museum - Victorian Fisherman's Cottage Credit: Norfolk Museums and Archaeology Service Archant

Heritage Open Days return this September with two jam-packed weekends of free events taking place across the county.

The Bear Shop Garden Credit: The Bear Shop, Norwich The Bear Shop Garden Credit: The Bear Shop, Norwich

England’s biggest festival of heritage and culture will take place over two weekends for the first time on September 6 to 9 and 13 to 16 with around 900 events taking place in towns, villages and the countryside across the East of England.

From Extraordinary Women talks, in celebration of the centenary of the Universal Suffrage Act, to hidden gardens, it’s the perfect chance to explore Norfolk.

Here are just some of the highlights taking place across the county:

Extraordinary Women - Encounters With Harriet Martineau

Dragon Hall, Norwich

September 8, 7pm

Join biographer Stuart Hobday at Dragon Hall for a talk about 19th century Extraordinary Woman, Harriet Martineau. Learn about her advocacy of women’s rights, racial equality, scientific progress and remarkable legacy as the world’s first female journalist and one of the pioneers in the field of sociology.

Archival Ambulation: The Role of Women in Norwich

Norfolk Record Office, Norwich

September 13 2pm to 4pm

Take a guided stroll around Norwich using copies of documents and sound recordings to find out about the roles of both ordinary and extraordinary women in the history of the city.

Document packs will be given out at the start of the walk. Please wear suitable footwear and come dressed for the weather.

The Bear Shop Garden

Elm Hill, Norwich

September 6 to 9, 11am to 4.30pm, until 4pm on Sunday

Visit this unique hidden garden behind The Bear Shop, enjoy refreshments, purchase plants and relax in the tranquility of this peaceful garden.

Considered to be based on a design by Gertrude Jekyll, a small terraced garden behind a C15th house in the historic Cathedral quarter of Norwich. Enjoy the tranquility of the riverside. Wheelchair access is limited to the upper level of the garden.

Plantation Gardens

Earlham Road, Norwich

September 9, 10am to 4pm

A day of celebration with free entry to the garden for all. There will be a free programme of music throughout the day and a selection of plants for sale by Norfolk based nursery Panache Plants. Refreshments including teas, scones and homemade cakes will also be available to purchase. Music timetable: 10.30am Sarah Smith, 11.30am, Linda and Pete, 12.30am, Akabella, 1.30pm, A13 Allstars, 2.30pm, Sonrisa, 3.30pm, Big Sky. No parking on site and only guide dogs allowed.

Guided Walking Tour

Old Hunstanton Hall

September 6. 11am. 12pm. 2pm, 3pm (tours last one hour)

Meet near St Mary’s Church, Old Hunstanton, PE36 6JS. Tours will go through the grounds of the Hall across the moat and into the courtyard. Information will be given about the various features on the route. Participants should book a time by e-mailing andrew.murray1942@gmail.com or by phone on 01485 532376. The beautiful grade I listed church will be open and coffee and biscuits will be available from 10.30am to 12.30pm. Cars can be parked in the field used as a church car park. The walk is about half a mile on fairly level ground. Dogs on leads are welcome.

The Word Defiant!

Blickling Estate, National Trust

September 6, 10am to 5.30pm

Expect something very different at Blickling! Inspired by an extensive conservation programme for the Jacobean estate’s library and book collection, an exciting art installation will reveal stories of books that have been banned, burned and redacted throughout history. Visitors will be immersed in sound and theatrical design in this thought-provoking experience.

Olive Edis exhibition

Cromer Museum

September 13 10am to 4pm, talk 11.30am

As part of the Extraordinary Women theme, the Cromer Museum is celebrating their favourite photographer Olive Edis. Giving visitors a chance to explore her photographs as well as hear a talk about her life by Curator Alistair Murphy. Admire a beautiful series of portrait photographs by Olive Edis, Norfolk’s pioneering female photographer. She took photographs of everyone from North Norfolk fishermen to future kings . Her work includes a selection of autochromes – rare early 20th century colour photographs. Curator Alistair Murphy will be giving a talk about her life and work.

Heritage Open Days is co-ordinated and promoted nationally by the National Trust with funding by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, and run locally by a large range of organisations (including civic societies, heritage organisations, and local councils, community champions and thousands of enthusiastic volunteers)

To see the full programme of free events and search in your area visit the Heritage Open Days website.