Greggs rival Starbucks with cheaper Pumpkin Spice Latte

You can now get a Pumpkin Spice Latte at Greggs. Picture: Greggs/Havas PR Archant

They’re known for being a staple of Starbucks’ Autumn menu - however you can now buy a Pumpkin Spice Latte for nearly £1 cheaper at Greggs.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You know Autumn is officially here when the Pumpkin Spice Latte reappears on our Instagram feeds.

The Starbucks drink returns to the UK today, costing customers £3.15 for a small size.

However Greggs now have a cheaper version of the hot beverage, starting at £2.20 AND are launching it on the same day.

Customers will also be able to try it for free TODAY using the Greggs Rewards App.

What is a Pumpkin Spice Latte?

It’s a coffee made with Pumpkin Spice flavour syrup, usually then topped with cream. Greggs are finishing theirs off with shortbread crumbs, while Starbucks sprinkle theirs with a Pumpkin Spice topping.

Have you had a Greggs Pumpkin Spice Latte yet? What did you think? Let us know in the comments below.