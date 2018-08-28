Search

Advanced search

GoGoHares Shop

Greggs rival Starbucks with cheaper Pumpkin Spice Latte

PUBLISHED: 12:30 06 September 2018 | UPDATED: 13:30 06 September 2018

You can now get a Pumpkin Spice Latte at Greggs. Picture: Greggs/Havas PR

You can now get a Pumpkin Spice Latte at Greggs. Picture: Greggs/Havas PR

Archant

They’re known for being a staple of Starbucks’ Autumn menu - however you can now buy a Pumpkin Spice Latte for nearly £1 cheaper at Greggs.

You know Autumn is officially here when the Pumpkin Spice Latte reappears on our Instagram feeds.

The Starbucks drink returns to the UK today, costing customers £3.15 for a small size.

However Greggs now have a cheaper version of the hot beverage, starting at £2.20 AND are launching it on the same day.

Customers will also be able to try it for free TODAY using the Greggs Rewards App.

What is a Pumpkin Spice Latte?

It’s a coffee made with Pumpkin Spice flavour syrup, usually then topped with cream. Greggs are finishing theirs off with shortbread crumbs, while Starbucks sprinkle theirs with a Pumpkin Spice topping.

Have you had a Greggs Pumpkin Spice Latte yet? What did you think? Let us know in the comments below.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Norfolk bistro named best local restaurant in UK

The Old Bank's duck dish. Photo: Waitrose & Partners

Bus delayed in Norwich because it can’t get past parked cars on busy road

Gertrude Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

Video: See how this Norfolk couple are transforming a country cottage into their dream home

Courtenay and Joey Caston, who are renovating a cottage in Swafield. Picture: Nick Butcher, Archant.

The best and worst McDonald’s in Norfolk according to TripAdvisor

Swaffham McDonalds. Photo: Google Images

Work on new £1m roundabout at busy industrial estate to bring 13 weeks of delays

Works to build a new roundabout on the A1066 will last 13 weeks. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video: ‘No restaurant in Rome has chicken nuggets’ – Norwich restaurant owner blasts TripAdvisor critic

Trattoria Rustica Italian restaurant on Princes Street in Norwich. Photo: Bill Smith

Video: Norfolk bistro named best local restaurant in UK

The Old Bank's duck dish. Photo: Waitrose & Partners

Popular café at Norwich Prison could be under threat

Davina Tanner at Café Britannia. Picture: Matt Keal / mattkealphotography

Video: 15 places to visit for free in Norfolk during Heritage Open Days

Horsey Windmill Credit: Malcom Bulb/newzulu.com

Bibles dating back to 11th century go on show in Norfolk

Historic bibles will be on display in Norfolk as part of exhibition he Christadelphians in Bramerton. Picture: Steve Adams.

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast