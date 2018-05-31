Video

UEA alumnus Greg James returns to Radio 1 as breakfast show host

Greg James is now hosting BBC Radio 1s flagship show (Picture: Matt Crossick/PA Wire)

Greg James is back to work tomorrow after a few weeks off and this time he’ll be at the helm of the hallowed Radio 1 Breakfast Show.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Replacing Nick Grimshaw in the early-morning slot, Greg is adamant that listeners won’t hear him complaining about his new 6.30am starts.

He said: “One thing I’m definitely not going to do is ever mention [how tired I am] on the show.

“I don’t want people listening to my show, who have probably been up for longer than I will have been, to hear some bloke being paid really well moaning about being tired. I think that would be bad.

“I will cope, I’ve overcome bigger problems.”

Greg, 32, has presented Radio 1’s drivetime show for the past six years, having initially joined the BBC in 2007, but has made no secret of the fact he got a taste for radio while studying at our very own UEA.

The Midsomer Murders fan was a firm fixture at the students’ union radio station Livewire and sometimes presented the breakfast show on Future Radio in Norwich and Pulse Rated in Salhouse during his student years.

And all along he’s had Radio 1’s flagship breakfast show gig in his sights.

“It’s always been a job that I’ve wanted to have a go at, and I’ve been really honest about that before,” he explained.

“You know, if you work at Radio 1, you should want to do the Breakfast Show because it’s the biggest show and it’s the flagship show, and it’s iconic, really. It’s a real thing to aim for.”

Greg received an honorary degree from UEA in 2015 and said at the time that Norwich would always hold a special place in his heart.

He said: “My affair with UEA continues - it really IS wonderful and I’m completely honoured to be given this. I spent a very happy three years there and it’s the place where I fell in love with drama and radio, so it’s very special to me.”

Nick Grimshaw will host the Radio 1 drivetime slot from September.