Great British Prom, Blicking Hall review: ‘A wonderful evening of jubilant celebrations’

The rain held off and the red, white and blue were flying high on Saturday night as The National Symphony Orchestra took to the grounds of Blickling Hall for the annual Great British Prom.

In the year of the RAF’s centenary, the night was one of celebration and pride at the outstanding commitment of the men and women of the Royal Air Force, with fantastic performances from critically acclaimed soloist Phillippa Healey, and The Military Wives Choir of RAF Cranwell.

Spirits were dampened slightly, to the news that the Spitfire, due to open the show, had been grounded, and that the weather had meant the usual fireworks finale would not be possible.

However, the beautifully uplifting soundtrack of the evening, conducted by the charismatic and Grammy nominated Anthony Inglis, and the spectacular performance by pyrotechnic and acrobatic aerial display group Aerosparx set hearts alight.

A wonderful evening of jubilant celebrations.