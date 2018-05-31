Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Tourism Awards GoGoHares Shop

Great British Prom, Blicking Hall review: ‘A wonderful evening of jubilant celebrations’

PUBLISHED: 14:51 14 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:07 14 August 2018

Great British Prom at Blickling Hall: Claire Bolster

Great British Prom at Blickling Hall: Claire Bolster

Archant

The rain held off and the red, white and blue were flying high on Saturday night as The National Symphony Orchestra took to the grounds of Blickling Hall for the annual Great British Prom.

Great British Prom at Blickling Hall: Claire BolsterGreat British Prom at Blickling Hall: Claire Bolster

In the year of the RAF’s centenary, the night was one of celebration and pride at the outstanding commitment of the men and women of the Royal Air Force, with fantastic performances from critically acclaimed soloist Phillippa Healey, and The Military Wives Choir of RAF Cranwell.

Spirits were dampened slightly, to the news that the Spitfire, due to open the show, had been grounded, and that the weather had meant the usual fireworks finale would not be possible.

However, the beautifully uplifting soundtrack of the evening, conducted by the charismatic and Grammy nominated Anthony Inglis, and the spectacular performance by pyrotechnic and acrobatic aerial display group Aerosparx set hearts alight.

A wonderful evening of jubilant celebrations.

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Firefighters called to a fire in Scottow

Three crews are on the scene of a fire in Scottow. Photo: Steve Adams

Norwich City transfer rumours: Ligue One hotshot in Canaries sights?

Norwich City have been linked with Ligue 1 striker Julio Tavares Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images Ltd

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast