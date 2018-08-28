Great British Bake Off 2018, episode two review: the first Hollywood handshake and tiers before bedtime

Signature Bake - Noel, Prue and Paul with Star Baker of the Week, Rahul (C) Love Productions (Channel 4 images must not be altered or manipulated in any way) CHANNEL 4 PICTURE PUBLICITY 124 HORSEFERRY ROAD LONDON SW1P 2TX

There were tears over tiers, contestants getting tres upset about tray bakes and hot under the collar about chocolate collars. But who, ahem, would Bakewell in cake week? Guest reviewer chef Richard Hughes digests episode two of Great British Bake Off 2018.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ruby baking her signature Black Forest Gateau traybake which is full of BOOZE (c) Love Productions Ruby baking her signature Black Forest Gateau traybake which is full of BOOZE (c) Love Productions

Ding Ding! It’s Round Two of The Great British Bake Off and our high hopes that the bun fight will hot-up with the addition of tears, hugs and handshakes are realised, despite it being Mundane Cake Week.

The big news in the tent is that it’s hot. So hot, in fact, that it not only plays havoc with the bakes but has transformed Noel’s coiffure into a limp basin cut - he was definitely more Ringo Starr than Elvis this week, with a shirt that made him look like one of the Banana Splits Bizarrely, Sandi was wearing a woolly jumper.

Now , until earlier this week, the best cake I’d ever eaten were the madeleines that are baked to order at the iconic St John Bread and Wine in Spitalfields in London which arrive at your table some 12 minutes after ordering, fresh out of the tin. They just pipped a slice of Battenberg, one of Mr Kipling’s fondant fancies (not the brown one) and Norwich’s very own Figbar Financiers to the top of my cake chart. Then I found a cake that went straight to the top of the charts, an enormous slice of something very chocolatey from Dents Farm Shop in Hilgay near Downham Market. Well worth the three-hour round trip.

As with most things in life, it’s usually a case of the simpler things are the better they are.

Signature Bake - Sandi with Karen. WHY IS SANDI WEARING A JUMPER ON THE HOTTEST DAY OF THE YEAR? (c) Love Productions Signature Bake - Sandi with Karen. WHY IS SANDI WEARING A JUMPER ON THE HOTTEST DAY OF THE YEAR? (c) Love Productions

However there can be nothing simple in the Bake Off, even a tray bake has to be trying. This weeks efforts were variously described as bland, tough as old boots, dry, raw, and under-baked, yet Dan still managed to get the first Hollywood Handshake of the series for his Black Forest Gateau.

I did hope that contestant Ruby would have given him an alternative hand signal when he accused her of stealing his idea: chocolate and cherries together in a cake? Wow! How did he think of that?! The Black Forest Gateau dates back to 1934, I don’t think it was Dan the Man’s idea do you?

This week’s technical challenge was a new one on me. Monet was a man of great taste (I know, I’ve been to his garden in Giverny and bought a postcard of one of paintings) but he obviously left that taste in his potting shed when it came to cake.

Rather like those mad parents who hide beetroot in their offspring’s brownies, his predilection was for a cake that contains everyone’s favourite sweet treat, er, spinach. Yes his favorite cake - Gateau Vert - was a pistachio-flavoured Genoise sponge with pistachio marzipan topped with spinach icing. Spinach is the sort of thing you hide in a smoothie (I do every day, like Popeye for the 21st century) not decorate a cake with. The gateau is also dressed with edible flowers. Yawn.

Briony holds back the tears for long enough to make her Signature Bake, a Spanish traybake full of oranges (C) Love Productions Briony holds back the tears for long enough to make her Signature Bake, a Spanish traybake full of oranges (C) Love Productions

Note; Just because something’s edible, doesn’t mean it will taste nice.

As it was the hottest day of the year (did they mention it was hot? Only eight million times) the showstopper involved chocolate. We had the sublime and the ridiculous. Lovable old Terry, who keeps bees, brews beer but has struggled to make anything edible so far, went for an understated number, deciding to recreate the Eiffel Tower in chocolate, with predicable results, meaning he created the Leaning Tower of Eiffel.

Luke’s effort resembled some of the wedding cakes we have delivered to The Assembly House from mothers or friends of the bride and last week’s winner, Manon of the red lipstick, wisely chose to serve her cake with its acetate still in place.

Most attempted to decorate their ‘showstoppers for all the wrong reasons’ while the cakes where still warm .You can guess the rest.

Despite the drooping layers, the melting collars, the red-faced teary contestants, the collapse of an iconic piece of French architecture, the insanity of basing a cake on whipped cream in a heatwave and a host of other nightmares, the judges were impressed.

Paul was like a Dad at a wedding, dishing out handshakes to all and sundry, and in doing so devaluing the currency, much like I do with swearing (“I’ve let myself down,” he said later). Briony blubbed, and then blubbed some more. Terry somehow escaped and Luke got his marching orders because his Bakewell didn’t, ahem, Bake Well.

Sweet Rahul seemed shocked to be awarded Star Baker, although not as shocked as blood courier Jon of the Hawaiian Shirts who thought he had it in the bag. He may have missed out on Star Baker this week, but an opportunity has definitely opened up for him to share a wardrobe with Noel.

* Read Richard’s review of episode one of GBBO here.

LUKE IS THE SECOND TO LEAVE THE GBBO TENT

“Even though it was just two weeks, it was an amazing two weeks. I was absolutely gutted that I didn’t get to Bread Week, as I feel that is one of my baking strengths. My fiancée always asks me to make her my bread pinwheel of goat’s cheese, pesto, olives and sundried tomatoes. I was absolutely devastated to leave, there is no getting away from that, but on reflection, it was one of the best experiences of my life, and I have made 11 new friends as well!

“I am from Sheffield and have lived here all my life. It’s got to be one of the most friendly cities in the UK. My nan and mum are so proud of me, and last week my mum at work got asked for my autograph. My dad was dead excited when he heard I was going on the show. They have been a great support.

“Being a house and techno DJ is a second passion of mine, after baking. At work I have to be serious and professional, but I know that come Friday night I will be able to let my hair down and DJ. It’s a fantastic feeling when you play a good song and literally everyone is dancing.

“My best moment in the tent was definitely when I got through week one. What a relief! But it all started to go wrong from the Signature Challenge when the judges said my sponge was tough as old boots. Then I had to start my Technical all over again, and by the Showstopper, I was nearly in tears! When Sandi asked me if I wanted to bring up my Showstopper, I said ‘not really!.’

“With hindsight, I should have just kept to one design for my Showstopper, it would have been safer. Instead, I kept changing the design so I didn’t got to practice it as much as I wanted to. It looked lovely when I put it into the fridge, but when I took it out it was like the leaning tower of Pisa. I started to slide as well; that knocked my confidence and I didn’t recover after that.

“I think the judges’ comments were fair and I feel I have learned a lot from them. Every time I got their feedback I took it on board and I’ll use it when I continue baking at home. Being on the show has made me experiment with new flavours and new bakes.

“I will be watching each week with my dogs Oscar, Daisy and Ruby… and of course my fiancée Kelly. We’re getting married next year on the Amalfi coast, and all our friends and family are coming out. I’m hoping to get some of the Bakers out there too!

“I’m really going to miss everybody, but I just can’t believe I even made it onto the show in the first place. Just little old me who bakes in his kitchen, started with his nan, and taught himself. But, hey! I was still on Bake Off, I still went into the tent, I still had Paul and Prue try food I’ve baked – which is literally a dream of mine. I always wanted to go on the show to have a go at baking in the tent, and I had the best two weeks of my life”.