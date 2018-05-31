Pub to hold ninth charity music day

Dock Tavern charity music day, Emily and Eryn Picture: Dock Tavern Dock Tavern

Gorleston pub The Dock Tavern is holding its ninth annual charity music day on Sunday, August 5.

It is outside in the garden from noon and then inside the pub in the evening.

The Dock is grateful as always to local musicians who support for the event for free.

This year The George Band, Small World, Project X, Gentlemen of the Blues and Amelia and the BluesSmith are appearing.

This is one of a number of fundraising events held at the pub with this year, with all money raised going to the Norfolk and Waveney Prostate Cancer Support Group

Fundraising for local good causes at the pub went past £32,000 at the end of last year, for which the organisers and staff are most grateful.

Donations of drinks for the raffle for the charity music day would be most welcome and can be left at the Dock.

Keep in touch with the events at The Dock Tavern on Facebook or Twitter. LInks to social media sites can be found through www.thedocktavern.com