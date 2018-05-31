Search

Advanced search

GoGoHares Shop

Family fun on offer at Scouts’ summer fair

PUBLISHED: 10:29 24 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:01 24 August 2018

Vintage vehicles will be on show at West Runton Scouts' annual summer fair on Sunday. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Vintage vehicles will be on show at West Runton Scouts' annual summer fair on Sunday. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Archant

Attractions a summer fair and classic car show being hosted by West Runton Scout Group on Sunday (August 26) will range from a dog agility show and a climbing wall, to a barbecue, craft and bric-a-brac stalls manned by Beavers, Cubs and Scouts, and a raffle with prizes drawn after every 20 tickets sold.

Organised in partnership with North Norfolk Classic Vehicle Club, the fair is the group’s main fundraising event, bringing in up to £5,000 a year. It will kick off at midday, with a performance by Lowestoft Dog Agility Display Team at 1pm and a vintage vehicle parade at 2pm.

Group Scout leader Helen Cardani, who organised the fair with the help of North Norfolk Classic Vehicle Club members Roy Beckley and Bob Smith, said: “We really hope as many people as possible will come along to what promises to be a great fun, family event.”

The fair runs at Beeston Regis Caravan Park from midday until 4pm. Refreshments, including a bar and barbecue, will be available all afternoon.

Most Read

Traveller faces court action for ‘trespassing’ on land he has lived on for decades

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

‘Immoral’ plans for 148 homes submitted to Norfolk council

Plans for new homes to be developed behind Brooke Village hall. Picture: Nick Butcher

Video: Body discovered in Norwich city centre street

Scene where the body of a man was found in an alleyway leading to Murrell's Court. Picture: Archant

Norfolk man jailed after being caught with more than 1.5 million illegal cigarettes

Cigarettes were hidden in wooden containers coated in bitumen. PIC: HM Revenue and Customs.

Dangerous driver jailed for eight months after speeding past officer at 98mph

Jake Filby failed to stop as he travelled towards Gorleston on August 15 last year, despite the officer standing in the road and raising his hands. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video: 7 things to do in Norfolk over August Bank Holiday weekend

Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse Village at War Credit: Norfolk Museums Service

Traveller faces court action for ‘trespassing’ on land he has lived on for decades

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Video: 7 brilliant walks to try in Norfolk over August Bank Holiday weekend

Views from the new boardwalk that has been installed at Bugh Castle Roman Fort. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norfolk man jailed after being caught with more than 1.5 million illegal cigarettes

Cigarettes were hidden in wooden containers coated in bitumen. PIC: HM Revenue and Customs.

Dangerous driver jailed for eight months after speeding past officer at 98mph

Jake Filby failed to stop as he travelled towards Gorleston on August 15 last year, despite the officer standing in the road and raising his hands. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Show Job Lists
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast