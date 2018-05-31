Family fun on offer at Scouts’ summer fair
PUBLISHED: 10:29 24 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:01 24 August 2018
Attractions a summer fair and classic car show being hosted by West Runton Scout Group on Sunday (August 26) will range from a dog agility show and a climbing wall, to a barbecue, craft and bric-a-brac stalls manned by Beavers, Cubs and Scouts, and a raffle with prizes drawn after every 20 tickets sold.
Organised in partnership with North Norfolk Classic Vehicle Club, the fair is the group’s main fundraising event, bringing in up to £5,000 a year. It will kick off at midday, with a performance by Lowestoft Dog Agility Display Team at 1pm and a vintage vehicle parade at 2pm.
Group Scout leader Helen Cardani, who organised the fair with the help of North Norfolk Classic Vehicle Club members Roy Beckley and Bob Smith, said: “We really hope as many people as possible will come along to what promises to be a great fun, family event.”
The fair runs at Beeston Regis Caravan Park from midday until 4pm. Refreshments, including a bar and barbecue, will be available all afternoon.