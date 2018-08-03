Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Tourism Awards GoGoHares Shop

Classic planes and cars to go on show

03 August, 2018 - 07:57
Four year-old Henry Dickenson of Overstrand inspects a replica of the First World War triplane flown by the Red Baron. It was one of the classic planes on display at the Felthorpe Flying Club day. Picture: JUNE COLLINGWOOD

Four year-old Henry Dickenson of Overstrand inspects a replica of the First World War triplane flown by the Red Baron. It was one of the classic planes on display at the Felthorpe Flying Club day. Picture: JUNE COLLINGWOOD

Archant

Aeroplanes and automobiles from the annals of history will go on show at an airfield near Norwich.

Four year-old Henry Dickenson of Overstrand inspects a replica of the First World War triplane flown by the Red Baron. The Fokker Dreidecker has been built by former Holt GP Dr Peter Brueggermann. Picture: JUNE COLLINGWOODFour year-old Henry Dickenson of Overstrand inspects a replica of the First World War triplane flown by the Red Baron. The Fokker Dreidecker has been built by former Holt GP Dr Peter Brueggermann. Picture: JUNE COLLINGWOOD

Felthorpe Flying Club, which is off Taverham Road, is hosting the family fun day on Sunday, August 5.

Among the flying machines on display will be a replica of First World War fighter ace, the Red Baron’s, iconic triplane, which has been by former Holt GP, Peter Brueggemann,

Also at the airfield will be a Tiger Moth, a 1930s Hornet Moth, a Piper Cub and a C172. Cromer Classic Cars will also have some of their vehicles on show, including a Bentley Mulsanne, Daimler, VW Beetle and Armstrong Siddeley convertibles.

The event, which runs from 10.30am until 2pm, is being held in aid of the MS Therapy Centre Norfolk, a Norwich-based charity which offers professional services, help and support to people in Norfolk diagnosed with any type of neurological condition.

Entrance is £5 per car.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Updated: Police arrest a man for number of driving offences following crash on A47

Emergency services where called to a collision on the A47 in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Mother of little girl who died on inflatable trampoline pleads for stolen iPad containing sentimental photos to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. (Picture: Littleboy family)

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Updated: Police arrest a man for number of driving offences following crash on A47

Emergency services where called to a collision on the A47 in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Revenue jumps 56% at Angling Direct after strong store and online sales

The team at Angling Direct, a fishing tackle and equipment retailer based in Rackheath. Picture: Angling Direct

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated: Norwich City transfer rumours: Hannover step up Timm Klose pursuit

Timm Klose is heavily linked with a return to Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bowls club hits out at closure rumours

Members of Waveney Bowls Club. Picture: Waveney Bowls Club

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast