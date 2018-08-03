Classic planes and cars to go on show

Four year-old Henry Dickenson of Overstrand inspects a replica of the First World War triplane flown by the Red Baron. It was one of the classic planes on display at the Felthorpe Flying Club day. Picture: JUNE COLLINGWOOD Archant

Aeroplanes and automobiles from the annals of history will go on show at an airfield near Norwich.

Four year-old Henry Dickenson of Overstrand inspects a replica of the First World War triplane flown by the Red Baron. The Fokker Dreidecker has been built by former Holt GP Dr Peter Brueggemann. Picture: JUNE COLLINGWOOD

Felthorpe Flying Club, which is off Taverham Road, is hosting the family fun day on Sunday, August 5.

Among the flying machines on display will be a replica of First World War fighter ace, the Red Baron’s, iconic triplane, which has been by former Holt GP, Peter Brueggemann,

Also at the airfield will be a Tiger Moth, a 1930s Hornet Moth, a Piper Cub and a C172. Cromer Classic Cars will also have some of their vehicles on show, including a Bentley Mulsanne, Daimler, VW Beetle and Armstrong Siddeley convertibles.

The event, which runs from 10.30am until 2pm, is being held in aid of the MS Therapy Centre Norfolk, a Norwich-based charity which offers professional services, help and support to people in Norfolk diagnosed with any type of neurological condition.

Entrance is £5 per car.