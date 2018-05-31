Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Tourism Awards GoGoHares Shop

Norwich bar to host Friends-themed quiz nights

PUBLISHED: 13:44 20 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:11 20 August 2018

Matt LeBlanc, Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer in Friends. Picture: IMDB/NBC

Matt LeBlanc, Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer in Friends. Picture: IMDB/NBC

IMDB/NBC

Fans of the iconic show Friends are in for a treat as Bar and Beyond prepare for nights of TV trivia.

Bar and Beyond on Prince of Wales Road may as well rename itself Central Perk as it readies to host two Friends-themed quiz nights.

The show itself may never have had an episode called “The one with the pub quiz”, but don’t let that stop you getting into the spirit of the events.

The first of the quiz nights, Monica’s quiz, will take place on Thursday September 6 from 7pm.

The event’s website promises, in true Monica fashion, “plenty of rules to control the fun.”

But you’ll also get the chance to eat cookies and practise a dance routine so it’s not all stickling.

As for questions, you can expect to be examined on general Friends trivia with a special Monica bonus round.

And if one Friends-themed quiz just isn’t enough for you then you’re in luck. Ross’ quiz also takes place at Bar and Beyond on November 8.

The event page says “You won’t need a PhD to triumph at Ross’ quiz – but it certainly helps”, so make sure your feeling sharp for this one.

Ross’ quiz also starts at 7pm.

For each quiz tickets are priced at £12.50 for Earlybird admission, £15 for standard entry and £80 for a table of six.

You can book tickets and find out more on the event website.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Video: This is when you can see the Red Arrows over Norwich

The Red Arrows at the Great Yarmouth Airshow. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norwich City paint away changing room pink to lower opponents’ testosterone

Stuart Webber, Norwich City's sporting director, has revealed the unusual pink changing rooms plan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Friend of James Maddison punched man he thought wasn’t showing midfielder respect, court hears

Former Norwich City midfielder James Maddison. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Show Job Lists
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast