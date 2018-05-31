Norwich bar to host Friends-themed quiz nights
PUBLISHED: 13:44 20 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:11 20 August 2018
IMDB/NBC
Fans of the iconic show Friends are in for a treat as Bar and Beyond prepare for nights of TV trivia.
Bar and Beyond on Prince of Wales Road may as well rename itself Central Perk as it readies to host two Friends-themed quiz nights.
The show itself may never have had an episode called “The one with the pub quiz”, but don’t let that stop you getting into the spirit of the events.
The first of the quiz nights, Monica’s quiz, will take place on Thursday September 6 from 7pm.
The event’s website promises, in true Monica fashion, “plenty of rules to control the fun.”
But you’ll also get the chance to eat cookies and practise a dance routine so it’s not all stickling.
As for questions, you can expect to be examined on general Friends trivia with a special Monica bonus round.
And if one Friends-themed quiz just isn’t enough for you then you’re in luck. Ross’ quiz also takes place at Bar and Beyond on November 8.
The event page says “You won’t need a PhD to triumph at Ross’ quiz – but it certainly helps”, so make sure your feeling sharp for this one.
Ross’ quiz also starts at 7pm.
For each quiz tickets are priced at £12.50 for Earlybird admission, £15 for standard entry and £80 for a table of six.
You can book tickets and find out more on the event website.