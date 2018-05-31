Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Tourism Awards GoGoHares Shop

GoGoHares fun galore at Norwich shopping centre

PUBLISHED: 15:51 03 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:27 03 August 2018

The GoGoCreate leaping leverets at intu Chapelfield, with Peter Marron, GoGoCreate co-ordinator, with Sheridan Smith, intu Chapelfield marketing manager. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The GoGoCreate leaping leverets at intu Chapelfield, with Peter Marron, GoGoCreate co-ordinator, with Sheridan Smith, intu Chapelfield marketing manager. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Children can enjoy all manner of free GoGoHares fun at intu Chapelfield throughout the summer.

The GoGoCreate leaping leverets at intu Chapelfield, with Peter Marron, GoGoCreate co-ordinator, with Sheridan Smith, intu Chapelfield marketing manager. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe GoGoCreate leaping leverets at intu Chapelfield, with Peter Marron, GoGoCreate co-ordinator, with Sheridan Smith, intu Chapelfield marketing manager. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

GoGoHares is the theme of the Norwich shopping centre’s family club, with activities happening every Wednesday and Thursday from 10am until 4pm.

intu Chapelfield - which is hosting a number of the hares and leverets and is a sponsor of the GoGoHares sculpture trails - has planned a packed programme of events for children aged four and over and their families and .

“Rock on” is the theme on August 8 and 9 when people will be able to decorate stones with GoGoHares-inspired designs.

On August 15 and 16 it is all about “clowning around” with circus skills workshops and crafts inspired by the GoGoHare Pablo.

On August 22 and 23 the theme will be “treat yourself” and people will be able to decorate sweet treats.

Finally, on August 29 and 30 GoGoHares fans will be invited to take part in “Hare Spy – with your little eye!”

Sheridan Smith, marketing manager at intu Chapelfield said: “The city is buzzing with excitement around the GoGoHares trail; it’s already one of the big highlights of the summer with thousands of families joining in, spotting the 50 Norwich sculptures on the trail and picking out their favourite characters.

“We’re really proud to sponsor Break through the trail, and are lucky to be host to six stunning sculptures at intu Chapelfield, including our very own, very handsome Osc-Hare. We simply had to let the GoGoHares takeover our family club for the summer holidays, and give families even more opportunities to have some hare-tastic fun! So when your feet need a little break before hitting the trail again, please hop by!”

For more information about GoGoHare fun at intu Chapelfield, visit https://intu.co.uk/chapelfield/families/family-club

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Mother of little girl who died on inflatable trampoline pleads for stolen iPad containing sentimental photos to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. (Picture: Littleboy family)

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Revenue jumps 56% at Angling Direct after strong store and online sales

The team at Angling Direct, a fishing tackle and equipment retailer based in Rackheath. Picture: Angling Direct

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated: Norwich City transfer rumours: Hannover step up Timm Klose pursuit

Timm Klose is heavily linked with a return to Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bowls club hits out at closure rumours

Members of Waveney Bowls Club. Picture: Waveney Bowls Club

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast