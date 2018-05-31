Folk in the Town festival set to get feet tapping

The King's Morris will be performing at the Folk in the Town festival in King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

Two days of traditional folk, Americana and Blue Grass music is set to get toes tapping this weekend.

The Folk in the Town festival returns for a third year to King’s Lynn on Saturday, August 11 and Sunday, August 12.

A host of local bands will be performing at the Tuesday Market Place from 12pm until 6pm, including returning performers Mike Prior, The Boxwood Chessmen, Vic Allen, Blakeney Old Wild Rovers and The Fried Pirates.

They will be joined by Schrödinger’s Strings, Rhythm Travellers, The Norfolk Broads, The Rum Dogs, Diverse Roots, The Shackleton Trio, LongShoreDrift and The Punk Folkers.

West Norfolk councillor Elizabeth Nockolds, cabinet member for culture, heritage and health, said: “We have a really varied line-up for this year with something for everyone.

“We are encouraging people to bring a picnic and settle down to enjoy a real feast of music from talented local musicians and singers. The perfect way to while away an afternoon.”