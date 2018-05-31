Search

Popworld nightclub comes to Norwich following £500,000 investment

PUBLISHED: 20:06 23 August 2018 | UPDATED: 20:06 23 August 2018

Popworld.PIC: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

Popworld will bring the party to Norwich when it opens over the Bank Holiday weekend in Prince of Wales Road.

The retro club chain is opening its 26th branch in the former home of Lost nightclub in the city on Friday night.

The venue has undergone a £500,000 investment and the launch weekend will also include a personal appearance from Romanian pop duo The Cheeky Girls on Saturday, August 25.

The pop-themed nightclub first began in Southampton and has proved popular with students for its 90s nostalgia and cheese nights.

The club regularly hosts live performances and is decorated with inflatables, props and confetti.

The new opening has also brought 25 extra jobs to the city.

Alongside a normal bar menu, customers as Popworld will also be able to enjoy colourful cocktails including the sweet-shop inspired Candy Pop, Swedish jam-jar cocktail Jam Pop and sharing cocktail The Partini.

There will also be bookable booths and cocktail masterclasses available if revellers are visiting for a special occasion.

Jamie Rosenfeld, brand manager at Popworld, said: “We are so excited to bring Popworld to Norwich for the first time.

“We have had such great success over the past few years and are continuing to grow as a brand, throwing unforgettable parties across the UK.

“With this new site we can’t wait to show off what we are all about and provide a great party for all the people of Norwich.”

Popworld opens to the public at 10pm on Friday night with a Pop-Fix Party featuring the best pop hits from across the decades.

On Saturday the Cheeky Girls will be at the club and on Sunday a Pop-Out LGBT+ night runs from 9pm to 3am and encourages visitors to ‘impress and express’ themselves.

Popworld is located at 63 to 67 Prince Of Wales Road and will be open from Thursday to Sunday, with private hire available Monday to Wednesday.

