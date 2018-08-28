Search

Fast-rising country music star to perform at South Norfolk pub

PUBLISHED: 11:18 30 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:18 30 August 2018

Country musician Canaan Cox who will be performing in Norfolk. Picture: Banham Barrel

Archant

A Norfolk rural pub is set to score a musical coup when it hosts one of just three UK gigs by a fast-rising American country singer-songwriter.

Sam Coe & The Long Shadows who will be supporting Canaan Cox in Norfolk. Picture: Denver SmithSam Coe & The Long Shadows who will be supporting Canaan Cox in Norfolk. Picture: Denver Smith

Nashville-based artist Canaan Cox will play the 250-capacity The Back Room at The Barrel pub in Banham on September 30, supported by Norfolk Americana band Sam Coe & The Long Shadows.

The North Carolina native is one of county music’s newest stars with his recent his self-titled EP marking him out as one to watch. His only other dates in the UK will be at Nashville Nights in London and in Manchester.

He said: “I kept getting more and more requests to come play in the UK. So I put in a lot of time with venues, locations, and even with the fans themselves and together – got this thing booked. I can’t wait!”

It is the latest high profile gig at The Barrel. Previous performers include the Alabama 3 and Norfolk Britain’s Got Talent finalists Jack and Tim.

• To book tickets visit thebanhambarrel.co.uk/thebackroom

