Family fun at two days out planned in north Norfolk

Family activities will take place at two north Norfolk beauty spots next week.

A Little Leverets Tea Party will is on at Holt Country Park on Monday, August 20 from 2pm-4pm (cost: £4 per child) in honour of the park having a GoGoHare sculpture called A Hare Through The Seasons.

The day will start with a ranger trail through the woods to learn about hares and rabbits, visitors will then be told the story of the hare and the tortoise while enjoying a slice of cake and a drink.

Sheringham’s Pretty Corner Woods will see the return of a popular annual Fun Day Out, where there will be archery, mini-beast hunting, a nature trail, shelter building, sports activities, crafts, refreshment stalls and more.

The event, hosted by North Norfolk District Council’s sports and countryside team, takes place Thursday, August 23, 10am-4pm (cost: $6 per child). Book online at www.north-norfolk.gov.uk/book



















