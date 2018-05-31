Search

Family fun and musical delights at the Seagull Theatre

PUBLISHED: 10:36 02 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:36 02 August 2018

Seagull Community Choir will perform later this month. Picture: Seagull Theatre

Seagull Community Choir will perform later this month. Picture: Seagull Theatre

Fun and entertaining events for the family and a variety of musicians will be showcased at the Seagull Theatre in Pakefield.

From bugs and choirs to quiz nights, musicals, and karaoke, there is something for everyone at the Lowestoft theatre.

On Wednesday, August 1, at 3pm and again at 6pm, the ‘Mini Monster Creepy Crawly Roadshow’ will be on. This will give your children the chance to get up close to a selection of critters. Head down and meet some very friendly giant snails and millipedes, tarantulas, snakes and lizards. Tickets £4 (children) £2 (adults).

From Thursday, 2 until Saturday, August 4 at 7.30pm, the Seagull Club presents ‘God of Carnage’, by Yasmin Reza. Two sets of parents meet to deal with the unruly behaviour of their children. A calm and rational debate about discipline descends into venomous chaos. How will it resolve? Tickets £8.

On Sunday, August 5, at 7.30pm, the Seagull Community Choir will present a charity concert featuring various weather-related songs. Tickets £6.

On Friday, August 10, at 7pm, the theatre will be showing the film of ‘The Little Shop of Horrors’ (1986). Tickets £4/£2.

On Saturday, August 11, at 6.30pm, encounter some ‘Terrible, Troublesome Tales’. Magician and children’s entertainer, Josh Pickering, provides a hilarious, silly show which all begins when a storyteller and his pet fox are stranded for the night. Tickets £3 (child) £2 (adult).

On Sunday, August 12, at 7pm, Andy Davis hosts another family fun evening of karaoke in the Seagull foyer bar for a night of great songs, a friendly atmosphere and a kindly environment in which to give your voice an airing. Admission is free.

On Tuesday, August 14, at 7.30pm, the theatre will be hosting quiz night in the Seagull foyer. A spokesman said: “Fiercely competitive but with great warmth and humour this is always an enjoyable event.” £1 per person for teams of up to six.

For more details of events and opportunities at the Seagull Theatre please contact the box office on 01502 589726, or visit the website www.theseagull.co.uk.

Call in to pick up a copy of the new September to December 2018 brochure.

