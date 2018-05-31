Search

Fairytale tour to introduce youngsters to magic of performing

PUBLISHED: 09:32 20 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:32 20 August 2018

Paul Andrew Goldsmith is enthusing youngsters about performing on Pyjama Drama Mid Norfolk fairytale tour. Picture: Pyjama Drama

Pyjama Drama

A drama group dedicated to introducing young children to the magic of performing has been undertaking a summer tour of fairytales.

Pyjama Drama Mid Norfolk launched a summer long tour that has been visiting Wymondham, Attleborough, Old Buckenham, Saham Toney and Yaxham each week throughout the holidays.

Each date consists of a mixture of interactive sessions and performances that will see children from six months to seven years sing, dance and pretend their way through fairytale themed shows.

Professional actor Paul Andrew Goldsmith, who has a host of TV, film and theatre credits, runs the group which has also worked with schools.

He said: “The work I’ve done so far has received such amazing feedback from public sessions to schools and nurseries. It’s been so wonderful seeing developments in areas such as confidence in the children I’ve worked with and I was so proud to become a finalist in the recent ‘Muddy Stilettos’ awards.

“I believe that imagination so important to really open minds; and to be able to be part of that is something really special.”

Fairytale sessions continue at Village Hall, Bell Lane, Saham Toney on August 24 (9.40am/10.40am); Old Buckenham Village Hall on August 24 (9.40am/10.40am); and Connaught Hall, Attleborough, on August 29 (1.10pm/2.10pm).

Meanwhile there will be interactive performances at Fairland Hall, Wymondham, of The Road to Treasure Island on August 27 (11am-12pm) and The Real Adventures of the Gingerbread Man on August 30 (3pm-4pm).

Ticket details at www.pyjamadrama.com

Newsletter Sign Up

