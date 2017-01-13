The cream of the country crop will be out in force at the Aylsham Show

It has been an important part of Norfolk’s rural scene for the past 70 years, and now it’s all systems go for this year’s Aylsham Show.

The Bank Holiday Monday, August 27 event runs from 8am to 5pm at Blickling Estate, and features include a heavy horse display (on at 10.45am), a children’s ‘black sheep’ sack race (at 2pm) and other children’s games, a sheep show, parade, Great War display team aerial dogfight and balloon flight, which takes off at 6pm.

Michael Gamble, show president, said of the event, which each year attracts about 17,000 people: “It’s a fabulous day at one of the prettiest showgrounds in England, looking down over Blickling lake.

“It’s an opportunity for families to have a day out in Norfolk at the end of the summer holidays where they can get close to livestock learn more about rural life, where their food comes from, and enjoy all the other entertainment too.”

Sideshows and exhibitions will include classic cars and military vehicles, the Fakenham Bowmen, the Norfolk Poultry Club, the police horse unit, and the Norfolk Dog Training Society.

Visitors will also have the chance to meet Pippa and Pixie, two miniature donkeys, thanks to the charity Miniature Donkeys for Wellbeing.

Other animal fun will include a show jumping competition as well as goats, cattle and sheep.

There will be a fancy dress competition for children, as well as a farm business competition.

Also featured will be a flower club marquee, rural craft area and musical entertainment such as the Aylsham Band and the Norwich Pipe Band.

The day culminates with a grand parade at 3pm, followed by the presentation of cups and trophies. The overall winner of the Norfolk Hero Food and Drink Awards will also be announced, with four category winner vying for the top spot.

The category winners are: best specialist food or drink supplier - H V Graves, Briston; best use of Norfolk produce on a menu - Market Bistro, King’s Lynn; best food or drink retailer - White House Farm, Sprowston and best new food or drink venture - The Brisley Bell.

For tickets and more details of what’s on at the show visit the Aylsham Show website.