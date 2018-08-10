Everything you need to know about Sundown Festival 2018

Happy Sundowners at the Sundown Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Here’s everything you need to know about Sundown 2018, including who will be performing, how to get tickets, and travel information for the event.

When is it?

Sundown takes place Friday August 31 to Sunday September 2.

Where is it?

The festival takes place at Norfolk Showground, Norwich, NR5 0TT, UK.

What’s the line-up?

Big names are set to perform at Sundown across four stages including Chase & Status, Shawn Mendes, Sigma, Zara Larsson, Sigala, Bugzy Malone, Clean Bandit, Wilkinson, Krept & Konan, Disciples, Kojo Funds, Ms Banks, Gorgon City and Solardo. More acts are to be announced and the full line-up can be found on the Sundown Festival website.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets are available from 9am on Friday February 23 via the Sundown Festival website.

How do I get there?

Big Green Coach are the official ticket and travel partners to Sundown 2018, dropping off festival-goers at the official coach park on Friday and leaving on Monday. There are five departure locations; Cambridge, Chelmsford, Colchester, Ipswich and London Victoria Coach Station.

Sundown organisers advise those dropping off festival-goers not to park in the Longwater Retail Park to avoid the unsafe walk along the road and over the roundabout. Instead, there are drop-off and pick-up points at the bottom of the event car parks off Dereham Road for those camping. For Saturday and Sunday day tickets, the drop-off and pick-up point is just before the Premier Inn.

Can children attend?

Children under five are not permitted. Those over five pay the stated ticket price. Ticket prices start from £39.50.

What is there to eat at the festival?

There will be vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options at the venue. The festival is returning with a vast range of food choices from Mac Shack, offering four cheese pasta, Mamma Joys Pizzeria with their stone baked pizzas and London Pie & Mash, bringing traditional, regional meals. There will also be an Indian Grill curry house, Chinese and Thai street food, gourmet burgers and glazed doughnuts.