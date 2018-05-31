Search

Enter Shikari are set to headline The LCR in Norwich next year

PUBLISHED: 15:26 24 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:26 24 August 2018

Enter Shikari. Photo: Courtesy of Carry On Press

Courtesy of Carry On Press

Hot off the heels of winning Best Album at the Kerrang! Awards for Top 5 album ‘The Spark’, Enter Shikari are set to headline The LCR, UEA in Norwich on January 20, 2019.

The soaring career of alternative rock band Enter Shikari continues to rise as they announce their longest UK tour to date. The tour will start on December 1 at the Engine Shed in Lincoln and culminate on February 4 at the O2 Academy in Newcastle, including a show at Norwich’s LCR on January 20.

Commenting on the tour, lead singer Rou Reynolds says, “Our most recent UK tours have been of the ‘eight or nine shows in arenas/big sheds’ variety, so we consciously wanted to switch it up a bit going into 2019.”

“Enter Shikari have always kept dipping back into more intimate venues over the years, no matter how big our headline shows have become. That’s where we cut our teeth. The heat-sweat-and-visceral-human-connection of smaller gigs is every bit the equal of the impressive-scale-and-expensive-production of arena shows.”

“We’ve never seen the latter as an evolution away from the former. They exist on opposite sides of the same coin for us.”

“It’s also no secret that austerity and the looming potential disaster of Brexit have seen people having to be a lot more careful with how they spend their money. With things being what they are right now, it doesn’t seem fair for only those who can afford the travel to a major city for a night out (plus the inevitable other costs that go along with it) to be able to see a show.”

“Playing 28 dates across the UK is our way of taking what we do back to as many people as possible, in the most intimate and direct way.”

Tickets for their show in Norwich are available for £25 advance from the UEA Box Office.

