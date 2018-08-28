Search

Elvis Presley fans to get all shook up as event returns to Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 14:19 03 September 2018 | UPDATED: 14:19 03 September 2018

The Elvis Festival is set to return to Vauxhall holiday park in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Parkdean Resorts

Parkdean resorts

Elvis fans are to be spoiled with a week long event dedicated to all things Presley.

Brad Birkedahl from Memphis, USA, will headline the event. Photo: Parkdean resortsBrad Birkedahl from Memphis, USA, will headline the event. Photo: Parkdean resorts

Organised by Strictly Elvis UK, the annual Elvis Festival will shake up Vauxhall Holiday Park in Great Yarmouth with seven days of music, films and memorabilia.

Guests will also have the chance to get stuck into dance classes, fashion shows and play ‘Memphis Prize Bingo’ for an opportunity to win a trip to the star’s hometown.

David Wade, founder of Strictly Elvis, said: “The seven day schedule is packed with activities and facilities giving enthusiasts the chance to get together for one big festival and discover a little bit extra about the life of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

“We do have one rule throughout the festival and that is no jumpsuits – it is not a tribute event, it’s a celebration of his life and career and there was, and only ever will be, one Elvis Presley!”

The Elvis Festival runs from Saturday September 8 until Saturday September 15.

Find out more here.

