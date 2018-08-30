Join In

EDP People’s Choice Awards 2018: Vote for your favourite small organisation

Voting is now open for the EDP People’s Choice Awards as part of the Norfolk Arts Awards 2018.

Once again there are three EDP People’s Choice Awards categories - best individual, best small organisation or group and best large organisation or group.

Ten nominees have been shortlisted in each of the categories and an online public vote will decide the winners announced at the awards night on October 15.

Voting closes at 12am (midnight) on Monday September 10.

Sheringham Little Theatre

Drama, music, live screenings, cinema and a café combine to make Sheringham Little Theatre a vibrant arts venue and popular meeting place in the heart of the town.

It combines traditional theatre, including a summer drama season and professional panto, with a mix of amateur stage productions including a strong youth section.

Location: Sheringham

Contact Debbie Thompson

Debbie@sheringhamlittletheatre.com <mailto:Debbie@sheringhamlittletheatre.com>

01263 826 171

Vocalights, Blue Notes and Little Stars Choir

Led by singing teacher Claire Lawrence, these community choirs were set up in 2015/16 for people to sing and socialise. For ages 6-96, all choirs enable everyone to sing fun and contemporary favourites. No previous singing experience needed. It’s fun, good exercise and a leaves members feeling great!

Location: Aylsham

Contact Claire Lawrence:

vocalights1@gmail.com <mailto:vocalights1@gmail.com> / clairelawrencemusic@gmail.com <mailto:clairelawrencemusic@gmail.com>

07769 111342

Hack Theatre Company

HACK Theatre is a socio-political company committed to promoting inclusivity and inspiring change. Led by Artistic Director Michell Sewell, and based at Norwich Arts Centre, they run scratch nights for local performers and create and tour engaging, accessible and fun shows dealing with issues such as immigration and domestic abuse.

Location: Norwich

Contact: Michelle Sewell 07577 785585 hacktheatre@outlook.com <mailto:hacktheatre@outlook.com>

The Great Hall Players

Great Hall Theatre Company produces six quality shows a year in the arena style for an ever increasing audience of die-hard fans. They are resident theatre company at the Assembly House and shows are performed in the stunning Noverre Ballroom, a truly beautiful location just perfect for quality drama.

Location: Norwich

Contact Mark Benfield info@greathalltheatre.org.uk <mailto:info@greathalltheatre.org.uk> 07793 972715

Tin House - for circus elephant puppets

Norwich based community and participatory arts organisation Tin House are experts at transforming ideas and imagination into practical, creative reality. Ali MacKenzie designed, sculpted and, with a dedicated Tin House team, built the five stunning elephant puppets that entranced and enthralled thousands of people at this year’s Lord Mayor’s celebrations.

Contact

Ali MacKenzie (Tin House) 01603 620730 / ali.tinhouse@icloud.com <mailto:ali.tinhouse@icloud.com>

Stuff of Dreams

Stuff of Dreams is a rural touring theatre company that specialises in new writing on East Anglian History. They travel the region performing in traditional and unusual places. This year they produced a sold-out tour of ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ and are developing a musical play about a Norfolk highwayman.

Location: Pulham Market

Contact: Cordelia Spence cordeliaspence@stuffofdreamstheatre.com <mailto:cordeliaspence@stuffofdreamstheatre.com> / 07527 645162

Dereham Blues Festival

The sixth Dereham Blues Festival ended on a resounding high note, with yet more talent on display, gaining a reputation nationally for high quality blues music. But this festival would not be thriving and bringing new trade to Dereham without the dedication and drive of founders Doreen and Stewart Aitken.

Location: Dereham

Contacts: main contact: Carolyn Coleman – carolyn_selby@btinternet.com <mailto:carolyn_selby@btinternet.com> ; 01362 695084

Press & PR – Jim Niven - rednef59@hotmail.co.uk <mailto:rednef59@hotmail.co.uk>

Stewart and Doreen: Derehambluesfestival@gmail.com <mailto:Derehambluesfestival@gmail.com> ; 01362 860491

MOCO Theatre

The all-male MOCO Theatre Company, led by Artistic Director Michelle Montague, is committed to challenging art forms. It brings together outstanding local creatives and diverse new talent to take on inspired, artistic challenges. Their immersive projects blur the lines between performer and audience, and performance and life.

Contact Michell Montague

mocotheatre@gmail.com <mailto:mocotheatre@gmail.com>

The Southburgh Festival of World Music

Besides being an annual fundraising event for The Mudeka Foundation, in support of education for underprivileged children in Zimbabwe, the Southburgh Festival attracts people of all ages. Set in the heart of rural Norfolk, people come to enjoy three days of splendid World music, storytelling, savoury foods and crafts.

Location: Southburgh, mid Norfolk

Contact Anna Mudeka

info@annamudeka.co.uk <mailto:info@annamudeka.co.uk>

07879493843 / 01362 822194

Hocus Pocus Theatre

Hocus Pocus Theatre have been making playful and thought provoking, interactive theatre for the past 10 years. The company creates bespoke walkabout entertainment, outdoor family shows with puppets, cheeky cabaret acts, pop-up installations and whole venue immersive take-overs with colourful, comic characters; attention to detail and a touch of magic.

Location: Norwich

Contact: Lucy Enskat, Artistic Director/Performer

Email: lucy@hocuspocustheatre.co.uk <mailto:lucy@hocuspocustheatre.co.uk>

Mobile: 07931 375461

The Norfolk Arts Awards takes place at Norwich Cathedral as part of the Hostry Festival running from October 13 to 28 with a jam-packed programme of art, theatre and music.

Stash Kirkbride, who co-founded the Norfolk Arts Awards with Peter Beck, said: “The Norfolk Arts Awards is so proud of it’s association with the EDP, and in particular with the much anticipated EDP People’s Choice Awards each year.

“This public voting aspect of the Norfolk Arts Awards serves so well to ensure the project reaches as many people in the county as possible.

“This year we have heard from people voting for their favourite artist or project from all parts of Norfolk.

“The hope each year is that it doesn’t become simply Norwich centric. and again, I am happy to report we have received nominations from further afield than ever before.”