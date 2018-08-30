Join In

EDP People’s Choice Awards 2018: Vote for your favourite individual

Voting is now open for the EDP People’s Choice Awards as part of the Norfolk Arts Awards 2018.

Once again there are three EDP People’s Choice Awards categories - best individual, best small organisation or group and best large organisation or group.

Ten nominees have been shortlisted in each of the categories and an online public vote will decide the winners announced at the awards night on October 15.

Voting closes at 12am (midnight) on Monday September 10.

Tim Lane

Tim Lane writes songs and plays. This year he co-wrote At The Turning of the Tide for Crude Apache and An Honest Gentleman for Stuff of Dreams. He also leads, and plays guitar with, The Punch House Band. He regularly uses Norfolk stories and characters in his work.

Lives in Lakenham, Norwich.

Age: 56

Age: 56

Anna Mudeka

Musician and dancer Anna Mudeka specialises in music from Sub-Saharan Africa, teaching and performing across the world. She runs the Southburgh Festival of World Music and founded The Mudeka Foundation, funding education for orphans in her native Zimbabwe. She is currently working on Kure Kure a new theatrical and multi-media show.

Lives in Southburgh, Mid- Norfolk

Age: 42

Age: 42

07879493843 / 01362 822194

Cat Chapman

Founder and artistic director of the all-male youth Legacy Dance Company UK. She is an ex professional performer and qualified dance teacher and is dedicated to providing high quality dance and theatre training to young people in East Anglia.

Lives in Norwich

Age: 38

Age: 38

07799 767095

Claire Bibby

Claire established Baroque Theatre Company in 2010. It is a professional touring company based in Norwich delivering high quality entertainment, at affordable prices, to regional theatres across the UK. The company casts gender-blind and uses local actors and crew whenever feasible, promoting a safe and nurturing environment. Lives in Norwich

Age: 47

Age: 47

Natasha Rushbrooke

Circus artiste Natasha Rushbrooke started out as an acrobatic and artistic gymnast and moved into circus as a teenager. She was the star solo performer at the London launch of Circus250 and is currently performing with Lost in Translation Circus in their show Hotel Paradiso.

Lives in Norwich

Age: 20

Age: 20

Keri Lowe

Keri is an artist living and working from her home studios on the North Norfolk coast. Something of a creative butterfly, she enjoys flitting from pottery to felting and paper-mache, but ceramics is where her passion really lies. Her inspiration comes from the beautiful North Norfolk countryside.

Location: Sheringham, North Norfolk.

Age: 50

Age: 50

Karen Jeremiah

Karen manages the LIVE! rural touring scheme at Creative Arts East, programming performances of exceptional quality and providing support so that communities can promote these events in their local venues and currently works on their INN CROWD project taking live literature performances to rural pubs.

Location: Wymondham

Age: 42

Age: 42

Adam Taylor

Adam works for The Garage and produces performances with All-In productions. Adam’s career to date has been supporting young people and those with least access to theatre to have great cultural experiences, from creating shows to developing courses and accredited programmes. Adam loves living in and working in Norfolk.

Lives in South Norfolk, works in Norwich

Age: 33

Age: 33

Taryn Everdeen

Taryn Everdeen is a young singer songwriter and portrait photographer currently studying for A Levels at Paston College. This year she has also worked on Norwich’s Women of the World Festival and as part of Young Norfolk Arts Festival’s communications team.

Lives in North Norfolk

Age: 17

Age: 17

Bel Greenwood

Bel Greenwood came to Norwich to take the MA in Creative Writing and stayed. Founder and co-organiser of Words and Women she has twice been shortlisted for Women in Publishing’s New Venture Award with Lynne Bryan. She works in the community facilitating creative writing and arts project including The Flying Shop of Imagination.

Location: Norwich

Location: Norwich

The Norfolk Arts Awards takes place at Norwich Cathedral as part of the Hostry Festival running from October 13 to 28 with a jam-packed programme of art, theatre and music.

Stash Kirkbride, who co-founded the Norfolk Arts Awards with Peter Beck, said: “The Norfolk Arts Awards is so proud of it’s association with the EDP, and in particular with the much anticipated EDP People’s Choice Awards each year.

“This public voting aspect of the Norfolk Arts Awards serves so well to ensure the project reaches as many people in the county as possible.

“This year we have heard from people voting for their favourite artist or project from all parts of Norfolk.

“The hope each year is that it doesn’t become simply Norwich centric. and again, I am happy to report we have received nominations from further afield than ever before.”