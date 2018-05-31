Search

Dougie Poynter from McFly is coming to a Norwich club

PUBLISHED: 16:22 23 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:22 23 August 2018

Dougie Poynter. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

Relive your teenage years as Dougie from McFly is making a special appearance at a nightclub in the city.

Dougie is swapping the Room on The 3rd floor for The Waterfront on September 28 for a DJ set which will include some of the band’s biggest hits.

Poynter played bass guitar in McFly alongside Tom Fletcher (vocals, guitar and piano), Danny Jones (vocals and guitar) and Harry Judd on drums.

He also won the 2011 series of I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! and formed rock bank INK in 2018.

McFly shot to fame in 2003 and have released six studio albums with seven number one singles including 5 Colours in Her Hair, Star Girl and I’ll Be Okay.

In 2013 McFly joined forced with Busted members James Bourne and Matt Willis to form supergroup Busted.

Following Charlie Simpson’s return to Busted in 2015, McFly embarked on their sell-out Anthology Tour before going on hiatus in 2016.

READ MORE: Macarons & More set to open second Norwich branch

Dougie will follow in the footsteps of Charlie who also performed a DJ set at The Waterfront last year.

Kieron Livingstone, who runs the Propaganda Friday nights at The Waterfront, said: “Dougie will be doing DJ set at The Waterfront.

“We’ll continue with the usual music policy in both rooms however Dougie will probably play some McFly songs in his set as Charlie from Busted played some of Busted’s songs when he DJ’d for us last year.”

The event will run from 10.30pm to 3.30am with tickets from £3.

