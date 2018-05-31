Canine chums join their owners on the GoGoHares trail

Members of the Norfolk Dalmatian Owners UK group visited the GoGoHare Art-Hare with their dogs. Photo: Mark Ivan Benfield Mark Ivan Benfield

From GoGoHares to GoGoHounds - an array of canine chums have been joining their owners in spotting the hare sculptures that have hopped into Norwich.

And there were spots galore outside The Forum on Wednesday night when more than 20 Dalmatians and their owners stopped by to visit fellow spotty character Art-Hare who is one of the 50 sculptures in the GoGoHares city trail brought to Norwich by children’s charity Break and Wild in Art.

It was quite a sight to see Art-Hare, designed by artist Susan Gunn and sponsored by The Beeston Group, surrounded by her four-legged Dalamatian friends who included Rocky, Chester, Saphire, Sky, Arya, Gus, Molly, Pebble, Woody, Oswald, Riley, Gus, Pebbles, Poppy, Charlie, Max, Millie, Rolo, Cosmo, Toby and two dogs called Poppy.

All the dogs’ owners are members of the Norfolk Dalmatian Owners UK group and the visit was organised by the group’s founder Rachel Oliver.

She said: “I saw the Art-Hare and thought I’d take my two Dalmatians to take a photo with it. The idea grew and I opened it up to the club who loved the idea - that’s when I got in touch with the GoGoHares team as thought it may be a bit mad and wondered if it could help raise money for the charity.”

Monty, a French bulldog owned by Karen Davies, visits the GoGoHare George the Watchmaker. Photo: Mark Ivan Benfield Monty, a French bulldog owned by Karen Davies, visits the GoGoHare George the Watchmaker. Photo: Mark Ivan Benfield

Meanwhile a number of other dogs have also been out and about on the GoGoHares trail, with some even paying homage to specific sculptures they visit.

Monty, a French Bulldog and Pug cross who is owned by Karen Davies, looked rather smart with his pocket watch and bow tie when he visited the equally dapper GoGoHare George the Watchmaker which was designed by Beverley Gene Coraldean and sponsored by Dipples.

Lola, a Podenco owned by Charli Vince, adopted the same striking red and black colour scheme when she visited the GoGoHare Tessellation which was created by Jane Anderson and Ally Standing and sponsored by Black Orange Investments.

The GoGoHares have been brought to Norwich and Norfolk this summer by Break and Wild in Art to celebrate Break’s 50th anniversary.

Lola, a Podenco owned by Charli Vince, visits the GoGoHare Tessellation. Photo: Charli Vince Lola, a Podenco owned by Charli Vince, visits the GoGoHare Tessellation. Photo: Charli Vince

There are three GoGoHares trails running throughout the summer – a citywide trail of 50 hares, a trail of 18 moongazer hares across the county and a second city trail of more than 160 leaping leveret sculptures.

