Take a look inside Norwich’s new Indian street food restaurant

PUBLISHED: 15:50 29 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:51 29 August 2018

The new restaurant is owned by cousins Juned Ahmed Al and Jahangir Alom Ali Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Family run restaurant Dhaba 15 has opened its doors in Magdalen Street and is the first of its kind in the city.

The new eatery has brought Indian street food to Norwich and is owned by cousins Jahangir Alom Ali, 28, and Juned Ahmed Ali, 35 whose family own also own Merchants of Spice in Colegate.

Diners are encouraged to sample traditional starters such as Gol guppa which are puffed crispy balls filled with spicy potatoes, chickpeas and tamarind water and Patha Chaat - kale in crispy chickpea batter with Greek yoghurt, tamarind chutney, mango chutney, chaat masala and pomegranate seeds.

There is a range of authentic curries on offer for main dishes inspired from across Asia including Mandarin chicken, Persian beef curry and a Bangla fish curry with pan fried sea bass.

Co-owner Juned Ahmed Ali said that the only restaurant he is aware of that serves Indian street food is Dishoom in Shoreditch but there is nothing like it in Norfolk.

Daal Makhni (slow cooked mixed lentils, fine spices and buttermilk), Persian beef curry and Mandarin chickenDaal Makhni (slow cooked mixed lentils, fine spices and buttermilk), Persian beef curry and Mandarin chicken

Dhaba 15 is alcohol-free but serves a range of mocktails including a mojito and old fashioned and also lassi which is an Indian yoghurt-based drink.

A spokesman for the restaurant said: “It is be your standard Indian restaurant. It’s about the heart of Indian food and sharing it with family.

“The owners are very excited about bringing the flavours from India they love to the streets of Norwich.”

Dhaba 15 is open at 15 Magdalen Street Tuesday to Sunday evenings from 5pm.

Gol Guppa - Puffed crispy balls, spicy potatoes, chickpeas and tamarind waterGol Guppa - Puffed crispy balls, spicy potatoes, chickpeas and tamarind water

Patha chaat - Kale in crispy chickpea batter, Greek toghurt, tamarind chutney, mango chutney, chaat masala and pomegranate seedsPatha chaat - Kale in crispy chickpea batter, Greek toghurt, tamarind chutney, mango chutney, chaat masala and pomegranate seeds

Dhaba 15 Credit: Victoria PertusaDhaba 15 Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Dhaba 15 Credit: Victoria PertusaDhaba 15 Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Dhaba 15 Credit: Victoria PertusaDhaba 15 Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Dhaba 15 Credit: Victoria PertusaDhaba 15 Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Dhaba 15 Credit: Victoria PertusaDhaba 15 Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Dhaba 15 Credit: Victoria PertusaDhaba 15 Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Dhaba 15 Credit: Victoria PertusaDhaba 15 Credit: Victoria Pertusa

