Be their guest for new production of Beauty and the Beast

PUBLISHED: 14:09 04 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:58 05 November 2018

Lola Preston and Joe Crane rehersing for Northgate High School and Dereham Sixth Form College's production fo Beauty and the Beast. Picture: NORTHGATE HIGH SCHOOL

Youngsters from two Dereham schools are getting ready to tread the boards in a new production of one of the all-time most popular musicals - Beauty and the Beast.

Northgate High School and Dereham Sixth Form College are inviting people to ‘be their guest’ for performances at the high school on November 8, 9 and 10.

Andy Mason, Northgate’s head teacher, said he hoped audiences would delight in the show’s timeless tunes and fun dance routines.

Mr Mason said: “This is a production full of energy and enthusiasm, with incredibly strong performances from our students.”

The musical, originally produced as an animated feature film by Walt Disney Pictures in 1991 and later remade as a Broadway musical and then a live action film, follows the romance between Belle and a prince who is magically transformed into a monster and his servants into household objects as punishment for his arrogance.

It is based on a French fairy-story of the same name.

The role of Belle in the Dereham production is being played by Lola Preston, who is in her final year of A-Levels studying drama, law and psychology at DSFC. She said: “I auditioned for the show because I have had a passion for drama ever since I joined Northgate in 2012.

“I’ve truly fallen in love with this musical and playing Belle.”

Joe Crane, who plays the Beast, is in Year 11 studying history, PE and music. He said: “I performed in Oliver! and I have taken part in school concerts. I auditioned for the show as I like the work and rehearsals that go into the finished product.”

Kirsty Breeze, the school’s head of drama and dance and the director and choreographer of the musical, said: “Our students have worked incredibly hard with passion and energy to create the show.

“We have been so impressed by their enthusiasm and their drive as performers.”

As well as the young actors, dozens of students are also part of the show as members of a chorus and as part of the backstage crew.

Doors for the three shows open at 6.30pm, with the performance to start at 7pm. Tickets can be bought from Northgate and cost £8 for adults and £6 concession. For more information, call 01362 697033.

