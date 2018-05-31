Search

South African singer-songwriter Dan Patlansky is headlining The Waterfront in November

PUBLISHED: 17:07 02 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:07 02 August 2018

Dan Patlansky. Photo: Tobias Coetsee/Noble PR

Tobias Coetsee/Noble PR

South African singer-songwriter Dan Patlansky, with support from Hightown Parade, is headlining The Waterfront in Norwich on November 22.

Following his sold out March 2018 UK tour, he is returning in November after the release of his ninth studio album Perfection Kills.

The album is the follow up to 2016’s critically acclaimed Introvertigo which was voted the #1 Blues Rock Album 2016 by Blues Rock Review making him the first artist ever to place at #1 on Blues Rock Review’s Top 20 Albums of the Year twice.

“Perfection Kills is all about my vision of making a record that still makes the song writing a priority as in the past, the final product delivers a far more real and organic result,” explains Dan.

Dan Patlansky's album cover for Perfection Kills. Photo: Courtesy of Noble PRDan Patlansky's album cover for Perfection Kills. Photo: Courtesy of Noble PR

What sets the new album apart from its predecessors is the honesty and live sound of the songs.

“To me it feels like a band playing live in the studio which isn’t far from the truth.”

“As mentioned the songs are still the priority and always will be, but on this album they come across far closer to the way they will sound live.”

“This is the album I’ve wanted to make for a few years now. So all I wanted to do was get the sound and production in my head across to the listeners in a raw and charmingly rough way.”

Since starting his musical career over 15 years ago, he has had many notable achievements including opening for Bruce Springsteen in front of 64,000 at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, headlining Fjord Blues Festival and Denmark’s Horsens Blues Festival in 2014 and supporting legendary guitarist Joe Satriani on his UK Shockwave tour in 2015.

Tickets for his show in Norwich are available from the UEA Box Office for £19.25 advance, including booking fee.

