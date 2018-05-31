Cromer Carnival: Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the event

Fireworks at the Cromer Carnival.

Cromer carnival is just days away.

The annual Cromer Carnival Parade. August 2017.

The annual event promises fun for the whole family with activities to suit all ages.

And the seven days of events will include appearances from the Red Arrows, as well as everything from Cromer’s famous fireworks display and the carnival parade, to a crab catching competition.

Here’s everything you need to know to prepare for carnival week.

Cromer carnival begins on Saturday, August 11, and ends on Friday, August 17.

Cromer Carnival chairman, Tony Shipp.

Children’s Week One was held from Monday, July 30, to Friday, August 3, and Children’s Week Two began on Monday. August 6, and ends on Friday, August 10, with the North Norfolk Duck Race, held at 4.30pm on the Pier.

Carnival Day itself is on Wednesday, August 15 with festivities kicking off from 7am with yoga on the pier and lasting all day until the Red Arrows fly into town at 4pm.

And later that day, the Cromer Grand Carnival Parade takes place at 7pm.

Led by the Norwich Pipe Band, entrants will assemble from 5pm at Runton Road car park.

The annual Cromer Carnival Parade. August 2017.

The firework display takes place on Thursday, August 16, at approximately 9.15pm, in Runton Road Arena.

The event comes to a close on the Friday, with crab catching taking place at 10.30am on the Pier, and the Cromer Fancy Dress Dance in the Carnival Marquee on Runton Road from 8pm to 1am.

Tickets for the Dance (over 18s only) must be purchased in advance from The Cottage on Louden Road. No tickets are available on the door.

Up to 40,000 visitors are expected to arrive in Cromer during the week-long event.

The Red Arrows have been confirmed for Cromer Carnival 2018

On Carnival Day, Wednesday, August 15, there will be no parking available within the carnival site even for car pass holders.

Car parks at The Meadow, Cadogan Road and Runton Road will be open, with additional spaces at Amazona and Cromer Zoo.

Road closures will be in place for the parade from 6.30pm to 9pm, with no traffic movement until the parade finishes.

Cup winners from carnival events will be presented with their prizes on Thursday, Spetember 20.

The annual Cromer Carnival Parade. August 2017.

For more details, including a full list of events and map of locations in the town, please visit the Cromer Carnival website.

