Church hosts two concerts by Pink Floyd tribute band

Thetford-based Pure Floyd Show will be performing at Methwold church. Picture: Pure Floyd Show Archant

A Norfolk church has teamed up with a Pink Floyd tribute band for two fundraising concerts.

Thetford-based Pure Floyd Show will be performing some of the band’s greatest songs at the double bill at St Georges Church in Methwold on September 21 and 22.

The first concert will feature music from Dark Side Of The Moon, whilst other hits from the legendary band’s back catalogue will be performed on the second night, backed up by smoke and special effects.

The ambitious concerts will feature a full nine-piece line up, supported by four sound and light technicians and a professional laser operator.

The Rev Ken Waters, associate priest at St George’s church, said he hoped that they can fill the church on both nights, raising as much money as possible for local good causes.

Mike Cocksedge, who plays bass guitar with the band and works for the Ministry of Defence at RAF Lakenheath, said: “I think that whilst numbers are falling in churches around the country, it is fantastic that there are vicars willing to try different things to make great use of these very atmospheric buildings.”

It is not the first time the band has performed at St Georges. In 2014 they gained approval from the parochial church council to allow a concert and they then played again in 2016.

This latest double-bill in the church will help to raise funds towards a new £250,000 youth centre in Methwold and for the upkeep of St George’s.

The band is based around Thetford and Brandon and has nine members and has become a real family affair with including Mr Cocksedge’s wife, Kelly, one of the backing singers, while their son Reuben recently joined as the drummer and their daughter Elizabeth sings lead and backing vocals.

Mrs Cocksedge said: “The church is a fantastic building and it would be a shame to just be used for Sunday services. Everyone who has been to the previous shows has said how great it is as the church is so atomosperic, especially with the lasers.”

Tickets are £15 per person. More details on 01366 727168.