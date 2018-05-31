Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Tourism Awards GoGoHares Shop

Church hosts two concerts by Pink Floyd tribute band

PUBLISHED: 14:30 13 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:48 14 August 2018

Thetford-based Pure Floyd Show will be performing at Methwold church. Picture: Pure Floyd Show

Thetford-based Pure Floyd Show will be performing at Methwold church. Picture: Pure Floyd Show

Archant

A Norfolk church has teamed up with a Pink Floyd tribute band for two fundraising concerts.

Thetford-based Pure Floyd Show will be performing at Methwold church. Picture: Pure Floyd ShowThetford-based Pure Floyd Show will be performing at Methwold church. Picture: Pure Floyd Show

Thetford-based Pure Floyd Show will be performing some of the band’s greatest songs at the double bill at St Georges Church in Methwold on September 21 and 22.

The first concert will feature music from Dark Side Of The Moon, whilst other hits from the legendary band’s back catalogue will be performed on the second night, backed up by smoke and special effects.

The ambitious concerts will feature a full nine-piece line up, supported by four sound and light technicians and a professional laser operator.

The Rev Ken Waters, associate priest at St George’s church, said he hoped that they can fill the church on both nights, raising as much money as possible for local good causes.

Thetford-based Pure Floyd Show performing at Methwold church in 2016. Picture: Pure Floyd ShowThetford-based Pure Floyd Show performing at Methwold church in 2016. Picture: Pure Floyd Show

Mike Cocksedge, who plays bass guitar with the band and works for the Ministry of Defence at RAF Lakenheath, said: “I think that whilst numbers are falling in churches around the country, it is fantastic that there are vicars willing to try different things to make great use of these very atmospheric buildings.”

It is not the first time the band has performed at St Georges. In 2014 they gained approval from the parochial church council to allow a concert and they then played again in 2016.

This latest double-bill in the church will help to raise funds towards a new £250,000 youth centre in Methwold and for the upkeep of St George’s.

Mr Cocksedge, who also works for the Ministry of Defence at RAF Lakenheath, said: “We perform with digital sound and light, sound effects and a laser show. This will be a unique and spectacular event.”

The Methwold Parish Church in the village. Photo: Denise Bradley Copy: Sarah Brealey For: EDP Sat mag Postcard Archant Norfolk pics © 2005 (01603) 772434The Methwold Parish Church in the village. Photo: Denise Bradley Copy: Sarah Brealey For: EDP Sat mag Postcard Archant Norfolk pics © 2005 (01603) 772434

The band is based around Thetford and Brandon and has nine members and has become a real family affair with including Mr Cocksedge’s wife, Kelly, one of the backing singers, while their son Reuben recently joined as the drummer and their daughter Elizabeth sings lead and backing vocals.

Mrs Cocksedge said: “The church is a fantastic building and it would be a shame to just be used for Sunday services. Everyone who has been to the previous shows has said how great it is as the church is so atomosperic, especially with the lasers.”

Tickets are £15 per person. More details on 01366 727168.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Have you see missing man Andrew Watson in Caistor St Edmund or Great Yarmouth area?

Andrew Watson is still missing Picture: Joanne King

Firefighters called to a fire in Scottow

Three crews are on the scene of a fire in Scottow. Photo: Steve Adams

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast