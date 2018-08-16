Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Tourism Awards GoGoHares Shop
Blog

Spot yourself in the crowd at intu Chapelfield’s GoGoHares circus

PUBLISHED: 17:01 16 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:01 16 August 2018

Break Charity Vollunteers fundraising at intu Chapelfield. Photo: Helen Vinsen from GGH Team

Break Charity Vollunteers fundraising at intu Chapelfield. Photo: Helen Vinsen from GGH Team

Helen Vinsen from GGH Team

Intu Chapelfield hosted a circus-themed event inspired by the Pablo GoGoHare.

Intu Chapelfield hosted a circus-themed event inspired by Pablo the GoGoHare.

The event was open to the public between 10am and 4pm with the hare being in memory of Pablo Fanque,

Sheridan Smith, marketing manager at intu Chapelfield, said: “This event is great because it’s for children and adults to enjoy together.

“Pablo GoGoHare is at the event, with a plaque so people can see the story behind him.”

Pablo was the first non-white British circus owner, from Norwich.

The Hare, created by Antonella Beschorner, will be the prize in a raffle, drawn by Break Charity, a Norfolk-based children’s charity which supports vulnerable children, young people and adults.

Some of the activities included stilt walking, juggling and a crafts table where you could decorate your own GoGoHare’s.

For more information on the event, visit intu Chapelfield’s website.

Most Read

Serious crash on Norwich roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Despite polls, Norwich can compete with York for likability. Here is why

Elm Hill, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Opinion: Michael Bailey: It’s big week – and doesn’t everyone with a Norwich City heart know it

Daniel Farke knows what is at stake come winless Norwich City's Carrow Road double-header this week - against Preston and Leeds respectively. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Why festival season can give businesses a reason to celebrate

Music fans enjoying Wolf Alice at Latitude 2018. The regional director of Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking says businesses should make the most of opportunities presented by festivals. Picture: Nick Butcher

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast