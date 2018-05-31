Search

Casting announced for National Theatre’s Macbeth heading to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 16:31 01 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:31 01 August 2018

The London cast of the National Theatre's production of Macbeth. Photo: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

Casting has been announced for the National Theatre’s production of Macbeth which is heading to Norwich Theatre Royal this autumn.

Michael Nardone who plays Macbeth in the UK tour of the National Theatre's Macbeth which is at Norwich Theatre Royal from October 30 to November 3. Photo: supplied by Norwich Theatre RoyalMichael Nardone who plays Macbeth in the UK tour of the National Theatre's Macbeth which is at Norwich Theatre Royal from October 30 to November 3. Photo: supplied by Norwich Theatre Royal

The touring version of the Shakespearean tragedy about the witches’ prophecy, Macbeth’s murderous ascent to the Scottish throne, and his and Lady Macbeth’s descent into madness, will be in Norwich from October 30 to November 3 and follows a London run earlier in the year.

Taking on the title role of Macbeth will be actor Michael Nardone who previously appeared in BBC One’s Emmy Award-winning series The Night Manager, the National Theatre’s King Lear directed by Sam Mendes, and whose film work includes Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Child 44 and Tulip Fever.

Kirsty Besterman will play Lady Macbeth, and her previous London stage credits include Genesis Inc, They Drink It in The Congo and Tipping the Velvet as well as a tour of Arcadia, meanwhile on the small screen she has appeared in Father Brown, Silent Witness, and Foyle’s War.

The National Theatre’s artistic director Rufus Norris is directing the show and has said audiences can expect a “dark and spooky” version of the play.

Kirsty Besterman who plays Lady Macbeth in the UK tour of the National Theatre's Macbeth, at Norwich Theatre Royal from October 30 to November 3. Photo: supplied by Norwich Theatre RoyalKirsty Besterman who plays Lady Macbeth in the UK tour of the National Theatre's Macbeth, at Norwich Theatre Royal from October 30 to November 3. Photo: supplied by Norwich Theatre Royal

Mr Norris, who is known for productions such as Cabaret, Festen, This House and the feature film London Road, said: “It will be very atmospheric. It will be very clear. It will be quite dark and spooky. This is a very serious and fast moving drama and I hope, I fully intend, that it’s told in a way that feels resonant to the age that we’re living in.”

It will be the first Shakespearean production he has directed in 25 years and he has brought the play out of the Middle Ages and into a post-apocalyptic world of anarchy and uncertainty. The show’s design by Rae Smith (War Horse, This House) will conjure up a war-beaten landscape where society has broken down and survival depends on building alliances and brutally repressing opposition.

The cast will also feature Patrick Robinson as Banquo, Ross Waiton as Macduff, Lisa Zahra as Lady Macduff, Tom Mannion as Duncan and Siward, and Elizabeth Chan, Evelyn Roberts and Olivia Sweeney as the witches. Other cast members include Joseph Brown, Nisa Cole, Reuben Johnson, Helen Katamba, Brad Morrison, Hauk Pattison, James Robinson, Duncan Ross, Rachel Sanders and Deka Walmsley.

• Macbeth is at Norwich Theatre Royal from October 30 to November 3 - visit www.theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk or call 01603 630000.

