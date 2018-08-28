Search

Advanced search

GoGoHares Shop

Former reporter Keith Skipper to make trip back in time to Caister

PUBLISHED: 11:27 31 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:27 31 August 2018

One of the highlight’s of Keith Skipper's newspaper career- winning a new friend at a Great Yarmouth fete in the mid-1960s.

One of the highlight’s of Keith Skipper's newspaper career- winning a new friend at a Great Yarmouth fete in the mid-1960s.

Archant

Norfolk writer, broadcaster and entertainer Keith Skipper is preparing for an emotional pilgrimage towards his playful past in Caister.

As a Yarmouth Mercury reporter in the mid-1960s, he turned out for the village cricket club on a regular basis and maintained links for about 20 seasons.

He will share happy memories of “a mightily average performer” along with tales about his days on the Yarmouth and district news beat at a special evening to be staged in Caister Council Hall on Friday, September 7.

“I jumped at the chance to return to the scene of so many cheerful chapters in my Norfolk life, even if it does mean owning up to occasionally proving more of a hindrance than help to the Caister cricket cause” said Keith.

“Thank goodness most of the matches in which I played were tied up more with pints and party pieces than with league points and cup progress”.

Yarmouth Mercury colleague David Wakefield started the tradition of local reporters turning out for Caister after attending their annual dinner and sampling an appealing brand of comradeship and fun.

“He told me they didn’t take it too seriously. That must be why they tolerated my shortcomings for so long” chuckled Keith.

Other reporters to play cricket for Caister alongside him included Mike Farman, Richard Futter and Andy Knowles.

After leaving Yarmouth, Skip carved out a career as Norwich City football correspondent with both the Evening News and Eastern Daily Press before leaving newspapers and forming part of the team setting up BBC Radio Norfolk in 1980.

He spent 15 full-time years behind the microphone and then turned freelance to pursue fresh writing and entertaining roles.

Keith was appointed a Deputy Lieutenant of Norfolk in 2003 and awarded an MBE in the New Year’s Honours List four years later for services to the Norfolk community.

An Evening with Keith Skipper at Caister Council Hall sees doors open at 6.30 pm with yarns and memories flowing on stage from an hour later.

Tickets are £10, including refreshments, and available in advance from the Beach Road Community Centre. Telephone on 01493 721 862.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norfolk farmer and veteran campaigner, Lord Peter Melchett, has died

CAPTION; Photos of Organic Farmer Peter Melchett from Ringstead, for the EDP NORFOLK MAGAZINE. PHOTO; Matthew Usher COPY; Chris Bishop FOR; EDP NORFOLK MAGAZINE COPYRIGHT; EDP pics © 2007 TEL; (01603) 772434

Man who trolled dead people’s Facebook accounts including murder victim Hannah Witheridge appears in court

Hannah Witheridge. PHOTO: Archant

Corrie McKeague’s mum says new information suggests he didn’t climb into bin and is NOT in landfill

Nicola Urquhart, left, with her son Corrie McKeague. Picture: MCKEAGUE FAMILY

‘Sadly it’s just not viable anymore’ - Town loses sweet shop after more than a decade

Jon Sexton of Sweet Memories, Beccles. Photo: James Carr.

Norwich man, 23, arrested suspected of causing death by dangerous driving and fleeing scene of fatal crash

Picture: Denise Bradley

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

“All hell broke loose, it was terrible” - man describes scene as man stabbed in Norwich

Police at scene in Foulgers Opening, following stabbing in Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

Rat droppings found in Great Yarmouth kebab shop with 0 food hygiene rating

UK Express Kebabs. Picture: GoogleMaps

‘Sadly it’s just not viable anymore’ - Town loses sweet shop after more than a decade

Jon Sexton of Sweet Memories, Beccles. Photo: James Carr.

Norfolk farmer and veteran campaigner, Lord Peter Melchett, has died

CAPTION; Photos of Organic Farmer Peter Melchett from Ringstead, for the EDP NORFOLK MAGAZINE. PHOTO; Matthew Usher COPY; Chris Bishop FOR; EDP NORFOLK MAGAZINE COPYRIGHT; EDP pics © 2007 TEL; (01603) 772434

Running column: Am I really injured? Or is it all in my mind?

Is it a case of mind over matter for running columnist Mark Armstrong. Picture: Alison Armstrong Photography

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast