Brendan Cole to bring critically acclaimed show to Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 13:56 04 September 2018 | UPDATED: 13:56 04 September 2018

Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan Cole is bring his All Night Long show to the Corn Exchange in King's Lynn. Picture Shane Finn.

Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan Cole is bring his All Night Long show to the Corn Exchange in King's Lynn. Picture Shane Finn.

Visual Devotion

He may not be returning to the Strictly Come Dancing floor this autumn but Brendan Cole will be back in Norfolk with his critically acclaimed show.

Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan Cole is bring his All Night Long show to the Corn Exchange in King's Lynn. Picture Shane Finn.

The original bad boy of ballroom is giving fans in the county a final chance to see his All Night Long production as it comes to King’s Lynn as part of a UK tour.

The show, which has already been seen by 120,000 people, takes the audience on a journey through dance, music, comedy and all things ballroom. Brendan will be joined on stage by a cast of championship dancers and a 13-piece band and singers.

MORE: This is where you can see Strictly Come Dancing professionals in East Anglia

It was revealed earlier this year that Brendan, who won the first series of Strictly with Natasha Kaplinsky, would not be returning to the BBC One show after 13 years. The BBC did not renew the New Zealander’s contract and at the time he said he was in “shock” and “disappointed” at the decision.

Other celebrities he partnered on the show included Jo Wood, Victoria Pendleton and Lisa Snowdon.

Tickets for the performance on November 14 at the Corn Exchange are on sale now and prices start at £33.50.

Brendan will be back in the county in 2019 with a new show. He is set to perform two shows at the Norwich Theatre Royal on Saturday March 23.

• Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One later this month. You can follow our Strictly reviewer Jake Foxford via his Twitter page for all the latest from the ballroom.

