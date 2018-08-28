Bouncers open door on dramatic night club world

Director Michelle Thompson tries to charm her way past Bouncers Charlie Randall, Harry Williams, Sam Thompson and Ashton Owen, ahead of an upcominmg performance at Sheringham Little Theatre. Picture: RICHARD BATSON Archant

They are the tough guys who patrol the doors at night clubs – but are they the empty-headed muscle men they seem?

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bouncers is a play which shines a light on the world of disco doormen and the clubbers they meet during their night shift.

Sheringham Little Theatre’s production takes the action to 1980s Norwich. It uses four young male actors from north Norfolk to explore a whole raft of characters from rowdy men on a stag night, posh rugby lads, hairdressers, the voices of radio DJs and even women on a 21st birthday party.

The cast comprises Sam Thompson from Knapton, Harry Williams and Ashton Owen from North Walsham and Charlie Randall from Aylsham. All are either recently graduated from, attending, or about to go to drama school.

The Bouncers in John Godber’s drama – which the National Theatre ranked one of the plays of the 20th century - are Lucky Eric, Judd, Les and Ralph. The clubbers and night time characters include the late night kebab man, a taxi driver, Plain Elaine and Sexy Suzy,

Director Michelle Thompson said: “Bouncers is a great test for these young actors because they have so many characters to portray with minimal scenery and props – so they have to work hard to fire the audience’s imagination through voices and physicality.”

The play also challenges the stereotypical image that doormen are all muscle and no brain, she added. Their job means having to observe many people and quickly be a good judge of character so they are very astute.

Miss Thomson is also making a return to a county where she has strong connections. After school at Horning and Broadland High and college at Paston in North Walsham she went to drama school in London and has been acting, writing, choreographing and directing a range of productions mainly in the capital , before making a move back to Norfolk to be nearer her family.

“It is a bit of homecoming and I am really excited,” she added.

Bouncers runs on September 7-8 at 7.30pm. More information and tickets from 01263 822347 or www.sheringhamlittletheatre.com

