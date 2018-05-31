Big band to return to jazz club for night of classic music

The Eddie Seales Big Band are set to return to Lowestoft. Picture: SUPPLIED BY MILESTONES JAZZ CLUB Archant

One of the region’s finest big bands are tuning up their instruments for a long-awaited return to Lowestoft’s Hotel Victoria.

The Eddie Seales Big Band will play the Milestones Jazz Club gig on Sunday, September 2 featuring 18 jazz musicians, being led by Eddie himself.

Eddie founded the band 20 years ago and its repertoire reflects the rich history of big band jazz - classic arrangements from Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Stan Kenton and Charles Mingus to contemporary material by Pat Metheny and Gordon Goodwin and is performed with the attack that only a big band can muster.

The band swings and grooves with both patience and power, featuring sharp ensemble work and great individual soloists like Clive Hitchcock and Guy Ludbrook.

Since the band last performed a Milestones gig in 2005 there have been many requests for their return, making a packed room and exciting atmosphere guaranteed for this concert.

Doors open at 8pm, and admission is £10 or £6 for under-25s.