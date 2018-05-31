Search

The best burgers in Norfolk – Your recommendations

PUBLISHED: 13:07 23 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:35 23 August 2018

Matthew Coldham, owner of Matty C's Burger Shack. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

It’s National Burger Day and you’ve had your say on the best places in the county to indulge. These are some of the restaurants and burger joints that you said serve the best burgers.

Zaks, Norwich

This American-style chain diner has two restaurants in Norwich, one on Mousehold Heath and another on Barrack Street.

Famous for their chargrilled burgers and with cosy booth seats, Zaks has been named by our readers as one of the best places in Norfolk to get a burger.

Matty C’s Burger Shack, Loddon

This burger van and grill restaurant serve American-style burgers with vegetarian options available. They also serve hotdogs, filled baguettes and basket meals but it’s their burgers that you recommend.

Five Guys, Norwich

This fast-food chain restaurant opened in Norwich in 2016 and has clearly made an impression in the two years it’s been in the city.

Five Guys’ headquarters may be in America, but the casual chain with a focus on hamburgers has been recommended as one of Norfolk’s best bets for a tasty burger.

Black Boys Inn, Aylsham

Not a burger joint per se, but a hotel with a pub and restaurant. Nevertheless Black Boys Inn in Aylsham was suggested as a local place where you can get a great burger.

Gonzo’s Tea Room, Norwich

Perhaps most famous for its chicken wings, Gonzo’s Tea Room has also been recommended for its burger billings. With an extensive burger menu including vegetarian Halloumi burgers, fans of the filled bun are sure to enjoy a trip to Gonzo’s.

Byron, Norwich

This chain very much has a focus on quality burgers, so it’s not surprising that you recommended them as one of the best places to get a burger in Norfolk.

Located just outside of Chapelfield, if shopping makes you hungry it’s a great place to nip into.

Craft Burger, Cromer

Gourmet burgers washed down with craft beer seems a popular combination as Craft Burger in Cromer was recommended as a great place to celebrate national burger day.

Craft Burger pride themselves on using fresh farm-sourced ingredients and have a spacious restaurant to enjoy their food in.

Giraffe World Kitchen, Norwich

This chain just outside Chapelfield does a wide variety of internationally inspired food. Its eclectic menu doesn’t mean they neglect a classic burger however, with you recommending them as one of the best places to enjoy the American staple.

Did your favourite burger restaurant make it onto the list? Let us know in the comments.

