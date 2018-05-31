Search

BBC Antiques Road Trip cancels visit to Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 16:13 23 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:13 23 August 2018

BBC Antiques Road Trip filmed at Norwich Fleamarket in St Andrews Hall, Norwich, in 2014. Photo: Steve Adams

Experts from the BBC One Show Antiques Road Trip will not be visiting west Norfolk this Bank Holiday weekend.

Television antiques expert Natasha Raskin and her crew were due to visit The Warehouse Antiques & Collectables in Setchey, near King’s Lynn, on Sunday.

However, the BBC has since had to cancel their visit, and have said they would look to stop by in the future.

The Warehouse Antiques opened in 2017 when director Derek Clark decided to follow his heart and set up his own antiques and collectables centre.

Mr Clark describes the centre as “15,000 square feet of antique heaven” with more than 100 dealers units tfor people to browse and choose from.

Antiques Road Trip involves antiques experts setting off on a road trip around the UK searching for treasures and competing to make the most money at auction. All profits from the series go to Children in Need.

