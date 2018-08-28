All 164 GoGo leverets to be displayed in Norwich exhibition

Break charity team setting up the Lever'ART exhibition at The Undercroft in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

Their bright colours and bewitching designs have coaxed people into walking all over Norwich to track them down. But now fans of the GoGo leverets will be able to find all 164 in one place.

The Lever’ART exhibition opens today and runs until September 23 at the Undercroft exhibition space beneath the market and at the back of Norwich Market.

It begins during the final week of the GoGoHares Trail, before they are removed from their plinths at midnight on September 8.

The GoGoHares sculpture trail was created by Norfolk children’s charity, Break, in partnership with Wild in Art.

The team helps vulnerable young people transition from the care system to living independently.

Sally-Ann Wilkinson, director of Wild in Art, said: “GoGoCreate is particularly exciting as it provides a unique insight into the aspirations, hopes, and dreams of future generations in Norfolk.

The 164 ‘baby hares’ could be seen in various locations around Norwich, such as intu Chapelfield, The Forum, Castle Mall shopping centre, the Hostry, House of Fraser and John Lewis.

The project was sponsored by Pensthorpe Natural Park and the leverets were decorated by community groups from schools to hospital units to football clubs.

Jo Artherton, from Pensthorpe, said: “We are delighted to be the proud sponsors of the GoGoCreate learning programme, which perfectly matches our core values.

“One of our key objectives at Pensthorpe is to enhance children’s connection with the natural world; to inspire and encourage the next generation of nature lovers.”

The Lever’ART exhibition gives the public a chance to meet the Break team and find out about the charity as well as seeing 164 leverets all in one location.

Booking is required for groups of more than 10 people and there is a suggested donation of £1 on the door, which goes to Break.

The exhibition will be open daily - Monday to Saturday 12pm-5pm and Sunday 12pm-3pm.

This week is the public’s last chance to fill their sticker books and vouchers will be available in this week’s EDP and Evening News which can be swapped for a pack of five stickers from selected retailers.

For more information on GoGoHare related events, you can visit their website.