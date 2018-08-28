Search

Advanced search

GoGoHares Shop

Astronomer Mark Thompson tackles universe’s biggest questions in talk

PUBLISHED: 13:45 05 September 2018 | UPDATED: 13:45 05 September 2018

Mark Thompson

Mark Thompson

Archant

Star Norfolk astronomer Mark Thompson will be addressing the five biggest questions about the universe at two special public talks this month.

The BBC Stargazing presenter and author will launch the new season of public talks by Norwich Astronomical Society, of which he is president, at the Seething Observatory on September 21 and 22.

Mr Thompson is keeping the exact details of his talk under wraps but topics touched on could include gravitational waves, recent discoveries on Mars and why there has been a rise in number of people believing the Earth to be flat.

Other forthcoming talks in the season will include Mark Shepherd talking about blue objects in the universe on October 12 and 13; space science expert Dr David Lumb with a talk titled How to be a Rocket Scientist on November 16 and 17; and Roger Preece on The Ice Giants of Our Solar System on December 14 and 15.

Full details of upcoming public events at the Seething Observatory can be found at norwichastro.org.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Thirty minutes to drive quarter of a mile’ - Motorists again frustrated by delays as busy road closed for second time in weeks

The roadworks on Neatherd Road have caused long delays in the town. Picture: Dan Bennett.

Video: See how this Norfolk couple are transforming a country cottage into their dream home

Courtenay and Joey Caston, who are renovating a cottage in Swafield. Picture: Nick Butcher, Archant.

Updated: Disease which can be deadly in dogs detected in Norwich

Picture of dogs being vaccinated at the against the parvovirus at the Paws RSPCA Centre on Barrack Street. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Full scream ahead as Horror Train rolls into Norfolk this Halloween

Do you want to enter the crowded train at Loco's Horror Train event taking place on the Mid-Norfolk Railway. Picture: LOCO LICENSING

New short winter breaks to Iceland from Norwich Airport announced

Iceland is one of the best place in the world to see the Aurora Borealis. Super Break is running tours to the island this winter from Norwich Airport. Picture: impossiAble

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

‘Thirty minutes to drive quarter of a mile’ - Motorists again frustrated by delays as busy road closed for second time in weeks

The roadworks on Neatherd Road have caused long delays in the town. Picture: Dan Bennett.

Disruption expected as date for major road resurfacing is set

A146, Norwich Road. Photo: Google.

Bin lorries and council vans were on the road without MoT

Seven South Norfolk Council vehicles were used on the road without MoT certificates. Picture: South Norfolk Council

Astronomer Mark Thompson tackles universe’s biggest questions in talk

Mark Thompson

Drivers urged to give our badgers a brake

The Norfolk Badger Trust is raising funds to buy warning signs Picture: Norfolk Badger Trust

Show Job Lists
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast