Astronomer Mark Thompson tackles universe’s biggest questions in talk

Mark Thompson Archant

Star Norfolk astronomer Mark Thompson will be addressing the five biggest questions about the universe at two special public talks this month.

The BBC Stargazing presenter and author will launch the new season of public talks by Norwich Astronomical Society, of which he is president, at the Seething Observatory on September 21 and 22.

Mr Thompson is keeping the exact details of his talk under wraps but topics touched on could include gravitational waves, recent discoveries on Mars and why there has been a rise in number of people believing the Earth to be flat.

Other forthcoming talks in the season will include Mark Shepherd talking about blue objects in the universe on October 12 and 13; space science expert Dr David Lumb with a talk titled How to be a Rocket Scientist on November 16 and 17; and Roger Preece on The Ice Giants of Our Solar System on December 14 and 15.

Full details of upcoming public events at the Seething Observatory can be found at norwichastro.org.uk