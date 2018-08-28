Anthony Ogogo to star on Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls

Anthony Ogogo is on the latest series of Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls. Photo: Channel 4 Television (Channel 4 images must not be altered or manipulated in any way) Channel 4 Picture Publicity, Horseferry Road, London, SW1P 2TX

Lowestoft boxer Anthony Ogogo is one of the 10 famous faces in the new series of Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The ITV show sees Bear drop the celebrities off on an island in the Pacific, around 30 miles off the coast of Panama, for the toughest four weeks of their lives.

Marooned in just the clothes on their back with a handful of basic tools and three jerry cans of water, the group must rely on each other to survive.

The Olympic medallist is joined on the island by Hollywood star Eric Roberts, Olympic rower James Cracknell, The Only Way Is Essex star Pete Wicks, Montana Brown from Love Island, transgender campaigner and journalist Paris Lees, actor Martin Kemp, TV medic Dr Saleyha Ahsan and former model Jo Wood.

Former Emmerdale actress Roxanne Pallett, who recently left the Celebrity Big Brother house amid huge public backlash after accusing Ryan Thomas of punching her during a playfight, completes the line up.

Ahead of the first episode, which airs at 9pm on Sunday September 9, Anthony said on Instagram: “This time next week tune into Bear Grylls The Island to watch this bunch of no hopers try and survive that demonic island. Watching me trying to catch something will be worth your TV licence fee in itself.”

In the opening episode Pete takes control and leads the group through the jungle to try and find a place to camp for the night.

But his decision to leave most of the fresh water behind at their drop-off point is questioned by Montana. As the extreme weather worsens and thirst kicks in, Pete sends sportsmen James and Anthony to retrieve the jerry cans, while Paris joins him on an urgent hunt for a fresh water source.

But both search parties hit trouble, getting lost in the dense jungle with nothing to drink in the sweltering tropical heat.

Martin and Saleyha are drafted in as the water crisis deepens - but with limpets and coconuts the only things on the menu, the group are starving and finding food becomes a priority. In an attempt to reel in the group’s first meal, Eric incurs the wrath of Pete when his expedition with Jo goes awry.

It’s up to Roxanne to brave the treacherous currents with a fishing net, but things go from bad to worse, forcing her to doubt her place on the island.