Pop-rock trio Against The Current are set to headline The Waterfront in September

PUBLISHED: 11:18 30 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:18 30 August 2018

American pop-rock trio Against The Current. Photo: Courtesy of Pomona

American pop-rock trio Against The Current. Photo: Courtesy of Pomona

Courtesy of Pomona

American pop-rock trio Against The Current are set to headline The Waterfront in Norwich on September 19 with support from The Faim.

Alongside the announcement of their album Past Lives, which is due for release on September 28, Against The Current are getting ready to tour the UK throughout September. The tour starts off in Dublin on September 15 and culminates in London at the O2 Forum Kentish Town on September 29.

The tour will celebrate the new album and take them across the world throughout the rest of the year.

Founded in 2011 by lead singer Chrissy Costanza, Against The Current have earned accolades and a huge fan base all over the world with their brand of pop, rock, and indie sounds.

With Dan Gow on guitar and vocals and Will Ferri on drums, keyboard and vocals, the trio have quickly established themselves as an original force with thrilling live shows and EPs. They have spent a lot of time in the studio and on the road, headlining their own Gravity World Tour as well as sharing international stages with artists like Fall Out Boy, All Time Low, Good Charlotte and more.

They have also built a massive social media audience, with more than 1.9 million YouTube subscribers and close to 300 million views across their channel.

Tickets to their Norwich show are available for £15 advance from the UEA Box Office.

